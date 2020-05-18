Missing North Battleford, Sask., man found dead is homicide victim: RCMP

A North Battleford, Sask., man reported missing a week ago has been found dead and RCMP say it's a homicide.

The body of Damian Moosomin, 20, was located in the backyard of a property in the centre of the city.

On Saturday, RCMP received a call about about a body on the 1500 block of 105th Street.

The RCMP called in the major crimes unit and it determined the death was a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Regina.

Investigators believe there may be people who have crucial information or evidence in the case.

They're asking anyone with information to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.