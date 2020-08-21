Missing music? Edmonton musician organizes 'mini folk fest' to help ease pandemic blues

If the COVID-19 pandemic has you missing live music, you're not alone.

After the pandemic prevented this year's edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival from going ahead, one local musician has taken it upon himself to organize a "mini folk fest."

The McKernan Outdoor Music Fest is set to go this Saturday at Gowan Park, next to the McKernan community league at 11341 78th Ave.

"I just really missed the Edmonton Folk Fest, it's been a part of our summers for as long as I can remember," said Greg Jones, organizer and performer during an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active. "I miss sitting on the grass and watching live music under the sun, or under the rain, whatever you have."

Jones said he was inspired after seeing the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra perform a neighbourhood show and realizing how much he missed seeing live music. He thought Gowan Park would be the perfect place to host the mini festival.

"It just feels good to normalize things and get people together in a way where we are not going to contract or spread COVID-19," Jones said.

The festival will have an all-local lineup playing a mix of country, classical, contemporary and folk music. There will be five acts and the show runs from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The performers are Kyle and Greg, Julia Vos, Valentina Benvenuti, David Unsworth and Karac Hendriks.

It's free to attend the music fest, although donations will be accepted for the musicians.

Because of the pandemic, there will be extra precautions including physical distancing, promoting hand-washing and sanitizer use and limiting the attendance to 100.

Jones said although it isn't necessary to wear a mask during the show, those in attendance should bring one in case they end up in a situation where it's difficult to physically distance.

For those that can't attend this weekend's show, there are other options, including shows in the Alberta Avenue area as part of Kaleido 2020 On Tour. The next performance in that series will be Afro-fusion group Melafrique on Aug. 26th at the Eastwood Community Rink, 11903 86th St .