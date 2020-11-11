Mum disappears after posting 'I'm sorry, I'm done' on Facebook

Sarah Froggatt went missing in the early hours of Wednesday (swns)

Police have launched an appeal to find a mum who disappeared from home after posting a Facebook message saying: "I'm done, I'm sorry."

Sarah Froggatt, 45, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday morning after she wrote the cryptic post in the early hours.

The mum, from Chesterfield, posted a broken heart emoji next to the message: "Signing out - im done, Im sorry(sic)".

Police said they’re increasingly concerned for Froggatt’s safety.

Her son Reece Haydon wrote online: "My mum, Sarah Froggatt, went missing at 11.40pm last night.

"She left home (Chesterfield) in her car, A Ford Focus ST, reg number EO09 PXV.

"Our last contact with her was around 5am this morning, and nobody has heard from her or seen her since.

"We're extremely concerned for her safety and would ask anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact either us or Derbyshire Constabulary quoting Incident 104-111120. Thank you."

She drove away from home in her silver Ford Focus (swns)

Police have issued a photo of Sarah and a picture of her silver Ford Focus which she drove away from home in.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a woman who has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield.

"Sarah Froggatt was reported missing by her family this morning.

"She is 45-year-old, white and of medium build. She may be wearing black jeans and sleeveless cream body warmer.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on Facebook, Twitter or by their website contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by dialling 101.