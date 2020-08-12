Missing movie theaters in quarantine? Head to drive-ins at Sony Pictures and Walmart

The country is starting to open up after months of lockdown, yet social distancing and sanitary precautions are still important as ever. And although theater chains like AMC are gearing up to return in August, taking in a drive-in movie may sound appealing, especially for families.

Drive-in movie theaters have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy and safety of your own vehicle. Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other, and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe.

We've put together a list of old and newly converted drive-ins across the country for you to check out. Scroll through to see if there's one near you:

A user's guide to drive-in movie theaters: Staying safe and having fun

Nationwide

Walmart

Price: Free, but must be secured ahead of time online.

Website: https://thewalmartdrivein.com/

About this drive-in: Walmart has teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to convert 160 store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters until Oct. 21. Programming includes "Black Panther," "The Lego Batman Movie," "E.T.," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and more, along with virtual or real-life appearances by Drew Barrymore, LeBron James and Jennifer Garner.

What you need to know before you go: In order to hear the movie audio, vehicles will need a functioning FM radio. A maximum of five guests are allowed in each vehicle and masks are required for anyone who steps out. Tickets will be scanned at arrival, which starts when gates open at 6 p.m. up until the film begins at 7:30. No late entry is allowed.

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

East Coast

Fingerlakes Drive-In, Auburn, New York

View photos Fingerlakes Drive-In in Auburn, New York, promotes hand hygiene right at the entrance. More

Price: $8 for ages 12 and up; $4 for kids ages 5 to 11; free for kids 4 and under

Website: www.fingerlakesdrivein.com

About this drive-in: Founded in 1947, Fingerlakes is New York's oldest operating drive-in theater. It evokes nostalgia with its classic movie selection, such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

What you need to know before you go: According to the theater's Facebook page, g uests are advised to use the bathroom at home before arriving. Face masks must be worn outside of the car, and tickets must be purchased online (customers can find links on the theater's Facebook page) or with cash. The concession stand will also be open, but only cash will be accepted.

Bel Aire Diner, Queens, New York

Price: $32 per car

Website: www.belairediner.nyc/store/events

About this drive-in: This retro-style diner, which has been open since 1965, recently introduced its drive-in theater.

What you need to know before you go: Tickets can be purchased online and your ID must match the name used to book them. There is a minimum of two people per car and no outside food is allowed. Instead, you can order from Bel Aire Diner's special menu during your viewing, and your food will be delivered directly to your car. You must remain in your vehicle unless you are using the restroom and the diner asks that you wear a mask when you leave your car.

Edmond Town Hall's Ingersoll Auto Pop-Up Drive-In Theater, Newtown, Connecticut

View photos Edmond Town Hall's pop-up drive-in movie theater will deliver food directly to your car in order to ensure you stay safe in your vehicle. More