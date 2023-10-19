Missing motorcyclist found alive in ditch nearly 3 days after disappearing in Tennessee

Thanks to a group of concerned friends and family, a man who disappeared riding his motorcycle in East Tennessee over the weekend was found alive after crashing the bike − nearly three days after being reported missing.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported Taylor Boyle was last seen by family members about 10 a.m. on Sunday. Family reported him missing Tuesday and, shortly after, investigators released a photo of Boyle on his bike, asking the public for help in locating him.

In a Tuesday update on Facebook, the sheriff's office said Boyle had been found. Authorities did not specify where Boyle crashed or his condition.

The hunt for a friend

Cameron Williams, a friend of Boyle, told WBIR-TV Boyle left Fountain City, a neighborhood in northern Knoxville, and was headed north to Heiskell, an unincorporated community in Knox and Anderson counties, when he disappeared.

"He told our buddy he was grabbing McDonald's for breakfast and headed his way," Williams told the outlet.

When he didn't show up, the outlet reported, Williams said a group of Boyle's family and friends went looking for him, later finding him near his bike in a wooded area.

"We kind of had a good idea of where he came from and where he was going to," Williams told the outlet.

The group, he said, called 911 and emergency responders arrived to treat him for unspecified injuries.

"He seemed to be pretty coherent and awake and not in pain," Williams told the outlet. "I think we really lucked up this time."

USA TODAY reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on Thursday.

