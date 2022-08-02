Missing Minnesota Lab Mix Found Safe After Almost a Month Lost in the Wilderness

Alexandra Schonfeld
·2 min read
portrait of a young black labrador outdoors
portrait of a young black labrador outdoors

Getty A black Labrador

A dog lost in the wilderness for several weeks is back with his owners.

According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Luigi, a Labrador retriever mix, went missing on June 25 in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness after losing track of his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan.

On July 24, Marit Warren discovered the dog near her family cabin, which is located over 30 miles from where the pup first went missing in the Minnesota wilderness.

Luigi's owners spent the 29 days their dog was missing creating social media posts and flyers about the missing pet in hopes someone would find him.

RELATED: NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued from Locked Hot Car: They 'Will Never Be Neglected Again'

These efforts helped reunite Luigi with his pet parents quickly. After finding the Lab mix, Warren called to report the dog missing to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Luckily, the dispatcher on the other line remembered a poster of the missing dog and put Warren in contact with Luigi's owners.

The Tribune reported that Luigi went missing shortly after his owners and two friends arrived at Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The group was getting ready to set off on a 10-day trip.

Brunette told the paper that he and the rest of the group spent six hours searching for the dog in the area where Luigi went missing. The canine's owners also camped at the spot for three days, putting out "greasy pans" to attract Luigi.

RELATED: Florida Dog Who Struggled with 'Stranger Danger' Finds Ideal Home After 8 Years in Shelter

After learning that Warren found Luigi, Brunette jumped in his car and drove several hours to retrieve his forever friend.

"We were lucky he found Marit because she was the right person for him," the owner told the paper of the dog's rescuer. "I'm eternally grateful."

According to The Tribune, while little is known about how the dog survived 29 days in the wilderness, the pet did lose 25 pounds and several toenails during his time away. Other than these issues, Luigi is in good health and expected to recover.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Report: Ducks land John Klingberg on one-year deal

    The top free agent defenseman is off the market.

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi