Missing Married Couple Riding Snowmachine Found Dead After Alaska Storm Hampered Search

"They were probably the strongest humans I know," a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE

Facebook Charlene Habros and Dustin Gologergen.

A married couple who went missing while riding a snowmachine in Alaska were found dead a day after authorities tried to search for them but were impeded by a storm.

According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, Charlene "Aupee" Habros, 34, and Dustin Gologergen, 55, were found on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. local time. Their bodies were transported to Nome. Authorities added that they will be taken to the State Medical Examiners Office in Anchorage for autopsies.

Authorities received a report Monday just after 7 a.m. that the pair was was going from Teller to Nome on a snowmachine but "didn’t reach their destination." Search teams were then dispatched to conduct a ground search and rescue operation. However, those rescue efforts were hampered by the poor weather at the time.

“Teller SAR Team was initially unavailable, and Nome SAR was able to make it to mile 23 before having to return due to a ground storm,” authorities said. “The Alaska State Troopers chartered a helicopter to search from the air; however, weather prevented the helicopter from flying in the search area.”

Related: Skier Rescued After 3 Days Trapped Inside Snowbound Hut: 'I Thought I Would Die'

The Associated Press reported that the wind chill in Nome Monday morning was about 20 below 0 Fahrenheit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The Alaska Department of Public Safety said that the Alaska National Guard deployed a C130 aircraft to survey the area, which spotted “a snowmachine near mile 41 [of the Nome Teller highway] with no signs of the two missing people.”

Related: Snowboarder Reunites with 'Brother' Who Dug Him Out of Snow-Filled Tree Well: 'Thanks for Saving My Life'

Story continues

“A Teller-based SAR team was unable to reach the site overnight due to the poor weather, and road-clearing crews from Nome were also unable to make it to the site from the Nome side,” the department continued.

A spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety told PEOPLE in an email Thursday that there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

Brenda Crim, a friend of the couple who runs Alaska Missions & Retreats, a non-profit organization that helps people overcome childhood trauma, tells PEOPLE that the couple married this summer while on a mission trip with the organization.

Related: Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say

"They were so great people," she says. "They helped people get through sobriety. Dustin worked in a homeless shelter at night."

"They also gained a lot of respect from the local community because of how positive they were," Crim shares. "They were probably the strongest humans I know — warm, positive, And very well-known in the community."

The "loss" is devastating for everyone in Nome, a "very small community," according to Crime. "[People are] really taking this hard," she says. "They were two of our stars."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.