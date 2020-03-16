Missing March Madness bracket predictions: What 2020 NCAA Tournament field would have looked like

It has been a few days now since the NCAA made the right call and canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but we’re still very much in the mourning period. Again, right call, but the absence of the best sporting event of the year is going to take some getting used to.

Just for fun, and to scratch that March Madness itch, here’s a projected look at the tournament field the Selection Committee might have shown us on Sunday, based on the information at hand. And by that, we mean the games that actually happened — not what we think would have happened if the rest of the conference tournaments had been played.

It’s better than nothing, eh?

Here’s what we did for our Field of 68 automatic bids: Teams that already won conference tournaments stay, obviously. For the leagues that didn't get to play their tournaments, the No. 1 seed gets that bid; for leagues that started their tournaments but hadn’t finished, the auto bid goes to the top remaining seed (in every case, that’s still the No. 1 overall seed).

It’s not perfect, of course, but it’s the best solution:

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Dayton (A-10), Baylor

Kansas (28-3): NET/Pom/Sag: 2/1/1. vs. Q1: 12-3. vs. Q2: 8-0. vs. Q3/4: 7-0

Gonzaga (31-2): NET/Pom/Sag: 1/2/2. vs. Q1: 6-2. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 20-0

Dayton (29-2): NET/Pom/Sag: 3/4/6. vs. Q1: 5-2. vs. Q2: 8-0. vs. Q3/4: 16-0

Baylor (26-4): NET/Pom/Sag: 5/3/4. vs. Q1: 11-2. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0







Projected No. 2 seeds

San Diego State, Florida State (ACC), Creighton (Big East), Villanova

San Diego State (29-2): NET/Pom/Sag: 4/6/9. vs. Q1: 4-1. vs. Q2: 7-0. vs. Q3/4: 18-1

Florida State (26-5): NET/Pom/Sag: 10/15/5. vs. Q1: 6-3. vs. Q2: 8-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Creighton (23-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 11/12/14. vs. Q1: 9-7. vs. Q2: 6-0. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Villanova (24-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 13/18/10. vs. Q1: 10-6. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 8-0







Projected No. 3 seeds

Michigan State, Kentucky (SEC), Duke, Maryland

Michigan State (22-9): NET/Pom/Sag: 7/7/3. vs. Q1: 9-7. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Kentucky (25-6): NET/Pom/Sag: 21/29/11. vs. Q1: 9-3. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 11-1

Duke (25-6): NET/Pom/Sag: 6/5/8. vs. Q1: 5-3. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 14-1

Maryland (24-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 18/11/12. vs. Q1: 8-7. vs. Q2: 6-0. vs. Q3/4: 10-0







Projected No. 4 seeds

Seton Hall, Louisville, Oregon (Pac-12), Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Seton Hall (21-9): NET/Pom/Sag: 15/20/15. vs. Q1: 10-7. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 6-0

Louisville (24-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 8/9/18. vs. Q1: 4-6. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 14-0

Oregon (24-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 12/17/17. vs. Q1: 7-5. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Wisconsin (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 23/22/13. vs. Q1: 10-8. vs. Q2: 3-1. vs. Q3/4: 8-1







Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, Ohio State, Virginia, Auburn

Butler (22-9): NET/Pom/Sag: 19/25/25. vs. Q1: 10-6. vs. Q2: 5-3. vs. Q3/4: 7-0

Ohio State (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 16/8/7. vs. Q1: 6-9. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 9-0

Virginia (23-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 44/42/21. vs. Q1: 5-3. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 11-1

Auburn (25-6): NET/Pom/Sag: 27/33/24. vs. Q1: 7-3. vs. Q2: 7-2. vs. Q3/4: 11-1







Projected No. 6 seeds

BYU, West Virginia, Penn State, Iowa

BYU (23-8): NET/Pom/Sag: 9/13/19. vs. Q1: 3-5. vs. Q2: 5-3. vs. Q3/4: 15-0

West Virginia (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 17/10/20. vs. Q1: 6-7. vs. Q2: 6-3. vs. Q3/4: 9-0

Penn State (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 35/26/44. vs. Q1: 8-7. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-1

Iowa (20-11): NET/Pom/Sag: 34/23/30. vs. Q1: 8-8. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 7-2







Projected No. 7 seeds

Illinois, Michigan, Saint Mary’s, Arizona

Illinois (20-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 39/30/26. vs. Q1: 6-8. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

Michigan (19-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 24/16/22. vs. Q1: 6-10. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Saint Mary’s (25-8): NET/Pom/Sag: 31/38/39. vs. Q1: 3-5. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 17-2

Arizona (21-11): NET/Pom/Sag: 14/19/40. vs. Q1: 3-7. vs. Q2: 6-3. vs. Q3/4: 12-1







Projected No. 8 seeds

Providence, Colorado, Houston, LSU

Providence (19-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 37/40/27. vs. Q1: 7-8. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 7-4

Colorado (21-11): NET/Pom/Sag: 25/35/76. vs. Q1: 5-4. vs. Q2: 6-4. vs. Q3/4: 10-3

Houston (23-8): NET/Pom/Sag: 20/14/16. vs. Q1: 2-5. vs. Q2: 8-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

LSU (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 28/37/37. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 7-1. vs. Q3/4: 10-1







Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Rutgers, Indiana, USC

Oklahoma (19-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 46/36/31. vs. Q1: 5-9. vs. Q2: 6-3. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Rutgers (19-11): NET/Pom/Sag: 30/28/29. vs. Q1: 4-9. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

Indiana (20-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 56/34/34. vs. Q1: 4-10. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

USC (22-9): NET/Pom/Sag: 45/55/53. vs. Q1: 3-7. vs. Q2: 7-1. vs. Q3/4: 12-1







Projected No. 10 seeds

Marquette, Florida, Arizona State, Utah State (MWC)

Marquette (18-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 26/31/41. vs. Q1: 5-10. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 7-0

Florida (19-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 29/32/28. vs. Q1: 5-9. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

Arizona State (20-11): NET/Pom/Sag: 54/63/63. vs. Q1: 5-8. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Utah State (26-8): NET/Pom/Sag: 40/41/33. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 2-2. vs. Q3/4: 19-2







Projected No. 11 seeds

Texas Tech, UCLA, N.C. State, Richmond, Wichita State, ETSU (Southern)

Texas Tech (18-13): NET/Pom/Sag: 22/21/38. vs. Q1: 3-10. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

*UCLA (18-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 76/78/58. vs. Q1: 6-6. vs. Q2: 3-4. vs. Q3/4: 10-2

*N.C. State (20-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 53/50/42. vs. Q1: 4-5. vs. Q2: 4-5. vs. Q3/4: 12-2

*Richmond (24-7): NET/Pom/Sag: 38/46/55. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 3-2. vs. Q3/4: 18-1

*Wichita State (23-8): NET/Pom/Sag: 41/39/32. vs. Q1: 2-5. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 14-0









Projected Nos. 12-16 seeds

No. 12 seeds: Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Cincinnati (AAC), Liberty (Atlantic Sun), Yale (Ivy)

No. 13 seeds: Akron (MAC), Vermont (America East), North Texas (C-USA), New Mexico State (WAC),

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Bradley (MVC), UC Irvine (Big West), Northern Kentucky (Horizon)

No. 15 seeds: North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Winthrop (Big South), Boston University (Patriot)

No. 16 seeds: Eastern Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), *Robert Morris (Northeast), *Siena (MAAC), *Prairie View A&M (SWAC), *North Carolina Central (MEAC)









*First Four teams

First four out

Texas (19-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 70/61/51. vs. Q1: 5-8. vs. Q2: 2-4. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Xavier (19-13): NET/Pom/Sag: 47/45/48. vs. Q1: 3-11. vs. Q2: 7-2. vs. Q3/4: 9-0

Stanford (20-12): NET/Pom/Sag: 33/43/80. vs. Q1: 4-7. vs. Q2: 3-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-2

Memphis (21-10): NET/Pom/Sag: 59/59/50. vs. Q1: 2-5. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 13-3





