Missing man's family visits Merivale explosion site 'to pay our last respects'

·3 min read
Danny Beale, 29, is among the six people believed killed in a Jan. 16 explosion at Eastway Tank in Ottawa. His parents remembered him Sunday as a devout family man who loved the outdoors. (courtesy Jean Schade - image credit)
Danny Beale, 29, is among the six people believed killed in a Jan. 16 explosion at Eastway Tank in Ottawa. His parents remembered him Sunday as a devout family man who loved the outdoors. (courtesy Jean Schade - image credit)

The final day Mike Beale saw his son Danny, they were doing what they loved: spending time together outdoors last weekend at Mike's hunt club near Calabogie, Ont.

"He was a big fisherman and hunter and just loved being outside," he recalled. "I guess a lot of that came from me. I feel quite blessed to have been with him just a few days ago."

Danny Beale, 29, was one of the six people believed to have died in Thursday's explosion that ripped through the south Ottawa headquarters of Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter, a manufacturer of tanker trucks.

Originally from Deep River, Ont., Beale lived in Ottawa and worked at Eastway as a 12-volt electrician. He loved his job, his father said, and the people he worked with.

"It just leaves a massive hole in your heart," he said.

courtesy Mike Beale
courtesy Mike Beale

Beale's parents described him as a devout family man equally at home on the hiking trail and at family get-togethers — including a reunion last October where he joined his nieces and cousins in a dance set to a 90s pop hit.

"There's Danny, six foot two, doing a choreographed dance to The Spice Girls," recalled his mother, Jean Schade.

"Most men wouldn't get up and have done that. He was just a fun-loving guy."

CBC
CBC

'We know he's not missing'

Beale's family visited the explosion site at 1995 Merivale Rd. Saturday "to sort of pay our last respects," Mike Beale said.

They left flowers and a photo at the gate of their son, smiling and proudly posing in a boat with a fish.

Schade said she has provided investigators a sample of her blood to help with identification efforts.

"We all believe he's there and he's passed away," she said. "In our hearts, we know he's not missing."

Investigators have said the Eastway building was heavily damaged, making the work of recovering human remains and discovering the cause of the blaze difficult.

Officials reemphasized that point during a Sunday afternoon update. One called the scene "challenging" because of the cold, the size of the area and the magnitude of the blast.

Another said the structure was still unstable and could take several days to dismantle. Workers had not been able to get far inside.

Yet another official said while human remains from four bodies have been found, it's still unsafe to reach them.

courtesy Jean Schade
courtesy Jean Schade

Mike Beale said he wants to know what caused the explosion.

"It's a tragedy, and it probably should never have happened, like most accidents shouldn't happen," he said. "But this one in particular obviously hits home."

Schade said knowing what happened isn't integral to her own grieving process.

"If there was an error made, people make errors," she said. "But that's the only reason I would care for that is to help others, but not for me moving on."

"It happened. It doesn't bring Danny back."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Just wished that I said goodbye': Family mourns Eastway worker missing after deadly blast

    The daughters of one of the Eastway Tank employees missing and presumed dead after Thursday's explosion are remembering him as a hard worker and a dedicated father whose smile could light up a room. "I just want people to know that he was a good, good person," said Darlene Mabiala about her father, Etienne, on Saturday. "He was the best. And honestly, the house feels empty without him," added her sister, Celeste. Six people are believed to have died after a violent explosion ripped through the t

  • Edmonton police arrest man wanted for firing at Mounties in July

    A man, who was wanted after allegedly firing gunshots toward RCMP officers in Valleyview, Alta., last summer, was arrested in Edmonton Thursday night after local police responded to a weapons complaint. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Edmonton police officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Lakeview Road, in the city's west end, police said in a news release Friday. Officers quickly identified the suspect and found out he had warrants for a criminal flight and shooting offence in Valle

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN