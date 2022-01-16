Missing man's family visits Merivale explosion site 'to pay our last respects'

Danny Beale, 29, is among the six people believed killed in a Jan. 16 explosion at Eastway Tank in Ottawa. His parents remembered him Sunday as a devout family man who loved the outdoors. (courtesy Jean Schade - image credit)

The final day Mike Beale saw his son Danny, they were doing what they loved: spending time together outdoors last weekend at Mike's hunt club near Calabogie, Ont.

"He was a big fisherman and hunter and just loved being outside," he recalled. "I guess a lot of that came from me. I feel quite blessed to have been with him just a few days ago."

Danny Beale, 29, was one of the six people believed to have died in Thursday's explosion that ripped through the south Ottawa headquarters of Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter, a manufacturer of tanker trucks.

Originally from Deep River, Ont., Beale lived in Ottawa and worked at Eastway as a 12-volt electrician. He loved his job, his father said, and the people he worked with.

"It just leaves a massive hole in your heart," he said.

Beale's parents described him as a devout family man equally at home on the hiking trail and at family get-togethers — including a reunion last October where he joined his nieces and cousins in a dance set to a 90s pop hit.

"There's Danny, six foot two, doing a choreographed dance to The Spice Girls," recalled his mother, Jean Schade.

"Most men wouldn't get up and have done that. He was just a fun-loving guy."

'We know he's not missing'

Beale's family visited the explosion site at 1995 Merivale Rd. Saturday "to sort of pay our last respects," Mike Beale said.

They left flowers and a photo at the gate of their son, smiling and proudly posing in a boat with a fish.

Schade said she has provided investigators a sample of her blood to help with identification efforts.

"We all believe he's there and he's passed away," she said. "In our hearts, we know he's not missing."

Investigators have said the Eastway building was heavily damaged, making the work of recovering human remains and discovering the cause of the blaze difficult.

Officials reemphasized that point during a Sunday afternoon update. One called the scene "challenging" because of the cold, the size of the area and the magnitude of the blast.

Another said the structure was still unstable and could take several days to dismantle. Workers had not been able to get far inside.

Yet another official said while human remains from four bodies have been found, it's still unsafe to reach them.

Mike Beale said he wants to know what caused the explosion.

"It's a tragedy, and it probably should never have happened, like most accidents shouldn't happen," he said. "But this one in particular obviously hits home."

Schade said knowing what happened isn't integral to her own grieving process.

"If there was an error made, people make errors," she said. "But that's the only reason I would care for that is to help others, but not for me moving on."

"It happened. It doesn't bring Danny back."