Missing Man and Pregnant Woman Found Shot to Death After a Planned Date Night

Angeliyah Webster and Christan Norris, both 20, were fatally shot

Birmingham Police Department, Alabama/Facebook Angeliyah Webster; Christan Norris

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were found dead last week after they went missing on Valentine’s Day.

Police said Angeliyah Webster and Christan Norris, both 20, were on their way to see a movie in a white Ford Taurus when they disappeared around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Webster and Norris were found on Feb. 16 inside the Taurus in the 4100 block of 10th Avenue in the Birmingham neighborhood of Wylam. Both victims were fatally shot.

The couple was planning for a Disney-inspired gender reveal party in early April, per AL.com.

“They were really happy to be parents," Norris’ cousin Sherita Clark told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

About Norris, Clark said he adored Webster: “He loved Angeliyah and was very excited about them getting ready to have a baby," she said, per AL.com.

“We need people to come forward and tell what they know," Clark said, according to AL.com. “People know what’s going on.”

Police said no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.