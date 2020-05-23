Missing man found dead in rural Quesnel after possible abduction

Mounties have confirmed that the human remains found earlier this month in rural Quesnel, B.C., belong to a man who went missing after a possible abduction.

Police believe 33-year-old Louis Korkowski was the victim of a homicide, and they're asking the public for help figuring out what happened.

"We strongly believe there are people who have information and have not already spoken to us. If you have information which can assist in finding the person responsible for Louis' death, you are urged to call and speak to an investigator," RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a news release.

Korkowski was last seen on the evening of May 4 on the west side of Quesnel, and his body was found two days later.

Investigators are now looking for information about Korkowski's whereabouts between May 4 and 6.

He's described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a blue jacket and a black Metal Mulisha sweater.

B.C. RCMP

Police are also hoping for any witnesses to come forward who might have information about two vehicles that were seen in the area of Sylvia's Café in the 5600 block of Nazko Highway just after 9 p.m. on the day Korkowski disappeared.

One is a green 2003 Ford Explorer with B.C. licence plate KF087R, with a dent in the passenger door, a roof rack, black tinted windows, grey five-prong rims and chrome body trim.

B.C. RCMP

The other is a grey 2007 Toyota Matrix with black paint and peeling damage on the roof and sticker residue on the passenger side door.

B.C. RCMP

Anyone with information about Korkowski's death or the two vehicles is asked to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.