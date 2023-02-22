Missing Laurel Aldridge ‘probably isn’t in village anymore’

Missing Laurel Aldridge is “probably” not in her home village, a member of the parish council has said, as the search enters its eighth day.

Mrs Aldridge, sister-in-law of The Office actor Mackenzie Crook, was reported missing on February 14.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Mr Crook said he and the family are “clutching at straws” but remain “determined and driven” to find her.

Mrs Aldridge, 62, went missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, and was last seen at Slindon Cricket Club around two-and-a-half miles away.

Missing posters have been put up on lampposts, tree trunks and in windows throughout the village, but Walberton Parish Council clerk Andy Peppler believes she is now elsewhere.

Laurel Aldridge was last seen at Slindon Cricket Club on February 14 (Sussex Police/PA)

Mr Peppler, a retired police officer, told the PA news agency: “I’m confident that if Mrs Aldridge was still in the village she would have been found by now.

“I think she’s more likely to be in the Slindon area, it’s quite vast and highly wooded.

“The police haven’t asked for volunteers to join the search, but we’ve offered the services of the parish council to assist if we can.

“The village remains concerned for Laurel’s welfare as one of our own, and residents are keeping an eye out for her and hoping she will be recovered safe and well.”

A spokeswoman for Slindon Parish Council added: “We are very aware of the ongoing distress to Laurel’s family at this time, the thoughts and prayers of this community are with them and everyone remains hopeful that Laurel will be found safe.”

Rev Peter Dyson, of St Mary’s Church in Slindon, said he has been praying for the family, adding that “people want to help but they want to be gentle”.

Mrs Aldridge is described as being around 5ft 4in with grey/blonde highlighted hair. She sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her which she is likely to have been wearing.

Drivers are asked to report to Sussex Police online or via 101 if there is someone who matches her description in their dashcam footage, especially if they have driven around the A27 or A29.