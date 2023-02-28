Missing Indigenous woman found safe, West Vancouver police say

The 27-year-old woman reported missing by West Vancouver police on Sunday has been found and is safe.

After first putting out a request for the public's help about the woman, who was last seen at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, police updated the situation on Monday saying the woman had been located in Vancouver early on Feb. 27.

"The West Vancouver Police would like to thank the public who were instrumental in locating the missing woman," a statement from the West Vancouver Police Department read on Monday.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News