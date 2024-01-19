Missing Hiker Dies on New Hampshire Mountain amid Bitter Temperatures: ‘He Died Doing What He Loved’

Christopher Roma, 37, previously accomplished the hiking 'Triple Crown'

Gofundme Christopher Roma

The body of an experienced hiker who was reported missing while in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was found Wednesday, authorities said.



New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the victim as Christopher Roma, 37, of Thornton, New Hampshire, in a news release.

Authorities said they were alerted Tuesday evening of Roma being in distress near Mount Bond in Lincoln. They said concerned relatives contacted 911 after speaking with Roma by cellphone. Later, Roma himself called 911 as coordinates placed him between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot. Authorities added that before the call was lost, Roma said that he was very cold.

Rescue efforts began with the first responders arriving early Wednesday morning, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in the release.

"The rescue effort was slowed as the responders had to trudge through waist-deep snow, and once the rescuers were exposed above tree line they faced heavy winds and blowing snow. Realizing progress would be slow, a call was made to New Hampshire Army National Guard to attempt a helicopter extraction of the hiker,” per the statement.

New Hampshire Fish and Game added that the New Hampshire Army National Guard's three separate flights were not able to get near Mount Guyot because of the low clouds and poor visibility.

A Mountain Rescue Service team was able to reach Roma late Wednesday afternoon, but he was dead, said authorities.

A helicopter eventually recovered Roma’s body on Thursday, thus preventing a difficult carry out for 15 conservation officers and more than 30 volunteers who responded and were on the trail, said New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The department said that the weather forecast for the area at the time was snow and single-digit temperatures.

As reported by the Associated Press, Roma took part in skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and hiking growing up. Among his accomplishments included crossing the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Appalachian Trail–all of which made up the hiking “Triple Crown.

He also operated a guide service called Northeast Trekking Company.

“He always cared about people and wanted what’s best for them,” Roma’s sister, Megan, told the AP, “to change their lives basically every time they would have a hike. They would have good conversations.”

According to a GoFundMe created for his family, Roma leaves behind a 2-year-old son. As of late Friday afternoon, it has raised over $41,000.

“While his family and friends are devasted by this loss, we find comfort knowing that he died doing what he loved,” read the GoFundMe description, which later added, “The outpouring of community love and support from across the globe has been overwhelming. Chris was a friend to so many, and he leaves behind a legacy of charity and compassion.”



