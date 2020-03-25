Missing your SO? Here's some love poem inspiration
Love poems might seem a tad old-school, but they're actually a super cute way to show your partner that you're thinking of them, especially if you're apart from each other. So, next time you reach for the heart emoji, why not send a full-on love poem along with it? We promise they'll appreciate it.
Here are some romantic and cute love poems to send, written by your favourite Instagram poets. Or if you fancy being creative, why not use them as inspiration and get your pen and your inner Lord Byron out?
Rupi Kaur
If you're after a poem to send to your partner along with a gorgeous illustration, then Rupi Kaur is your go-to poet. Her poems are short, simple, but super meaningful - and her illustrations mean they'll even look cute hung up on your wall. Print a poem out and put it inside a gold frame if you want to send your partner an extra special present.
1.
it feels like the world is a lot right now. there’s so much going wrong. so much to be outraged about. so much to protest. so much exhaustion. so much anxiety. so much loss. so much injustice. so i’m just going to leave something sweet here and say it’s okay to recharge. breathe before getting back to doing the hard work. laugh and be light and have fun. you’re beautiful. you’re cute. you’re a charming little thing. your life is a work of art. and you deserve to be hugged by all the warmth in the world.🦋
2.
🌘🌗🌕🌓🌒 page 63 from #milkandhoney
3.
happppy mother’s day to all the moms. mother figures. caretakers. raisers. and warriors who helped make us who we are today. your unconditional giving can never be repaid ♥️
4.
5.
🌿🌿🌿 page 197 from #thesunandherflowers
6.
it’s the last show tonight 💃🏽🌻💃🏽 but our conversations are endless my loves. i will be reflecting on all of the ones we’ve had over the last month until we meet again 🌞
7.
☺️🍯 page 191 from #thesunandherflowers
8.
i’d like to kick off this fall season with a little spice 🔥 happy first day of autumn 😌
9.
🌞🌞 chapter four. #thesunandherflowers
Rupi's first poetry collection Milk and Honey is a staple for your coffee table, and her follow-up The Sun and Her Flowers is the perfect companion.
Hinnah Mian
Hinnah publishes her poetry on Instagram on her account, @hennapoetry. Her award-winning poetry collection is called To Build A Home, and it's packed with cute love poems perfect to send to your partner to remind them how you feel.
10.
✨endlessly ✨debut book of poetry, to build a home, available now. link in bio!
11.
12.
✨greed ✨excerpt from to build a home, available now! in stock again. link in bio
13.
who could ever be as lovely and tender as you?
14.
excerpt from to build a home, available now at the link in my bio 💕
15.
excerpt from the prologue in to build a home, available now at the link in my bio ✨
16.
Perry
Publishing on Instagram under the name @perrypoetry, Perry's poems are perfect short love poems to send to your partner whenever you've got a spare minute. A small act of affection will go a long way.
17.
What’s your favorite month? Let me know below. ❄️ ⛄️
18.
Sad songs or the sound of rain? Which do you prefer? ❤️🖤
Christy Ann Martine
Christy Ann Martine publishes poetry, as well as the occasional inspirational quote on her Instagram account @Christy_Ann_Martine. Send a love poem to your partner, or even just a quote to give them a boost.
19.
Happy Valentine's Day! 😍 If you need a last minute gift you can find this poem as well as several other of my love poems available as digital downloads in my etsy shop. They are available for $4 US each and you can print them out at home or at your local print shop. The link to my shop is in my profile and I will also be posting the link in my Instagram story today. Thank you for supporting my creative writing efforts. 💖💖💖 . . #valentinesday #valentinesdaygifts #valentines #vdaygifts #vday #romancequotes #romanticgift #romanticpoems #lovepoetry #lovepoems #iloveyou #iloveyouquotes #romanticsayings #poetry #lovequotesforher #lovequotesforhim #lovequotes #diygifts #lastminutegifts #lastminutegiftideas #valentinesdaygift #diyvalentinesday #valentinesdecor #valentinesdaydecor #etsygift #christyannmartine #giftsforher #giftsforhim
20.
New in my Etsy shop as a print and digital download. The link to my shop is in my profile. ❤ . . #lovepoetry #lovepoems #poetry #romanticquotes #romanticcouples #anniversarygift #christmasgift #lastminutegifts #etsyshops #etsyshopping #etsyprints #etsyseller #printables #printable #printableart #digital #lovepoem #giftsforhim #giftsforher #gifts🎁 #christmasgiftideas #christmasgifts #christmaspresent #poetsofig #poet #christyannmartine #poets #poetsandwriters
21.
You can find my poetry for sale in my Etsy shop, the link is in my profile. 💖 . . #poetry #lovepoems #love #beautiful #words #lovingyou #quotesaboutlove #wordsoftheday #quotesforher #poeticthoughts #lovequotesforher #quotesforher #poetess #beautifullove #relationshipquotes #beauty #poemsforher #romanticquotes #she #romantic #inlovewith #inlovewithher #loving #christyannmartine
22.
🌟🌲🌟🌲 . . #poetry #naturelover #naturepoetry #poetryvibes #poems #romanticquotes #lovequotes #naturepower #naturevibes #forest #naturequotes #treehugger #stars #starrynight #starrysky #cutequotes #tree #dreams #dreamy #feels #magical #outdoorlovers #outdoors #camping #naturespirit #quotesaboutlove #lovevibes #christyannmartine
23.
You can find my poems and quotes for sale in my Etsy shop, the link is in my profile. I offer prints, digital downloads, hand typed poems and old fashioned letterpress prints. ❤ . . #love #lovepoems #romance #lovequotes #forher #forhim #lovepoetry #poetry #readingromance #readingcommunity #poetrycommumity #datingquotes #dating #theone #soulmates #youliftmeup #lovingyou #romanticquotes #poeticthoughts #poetess #poetic #torontopoets #canadianpoets #etsy #etsycanada #etsygifts #etstyfinds #christyannmartine
Charly Cox
Charly Cox has published two poetry and prose collections, She Must Be Mad and Validate Me. She also posts her poetry on Instagram and while a lot of her poetry is about her mental health journey and musings on the modern world, there are loads of love poems in there perfect to send to your SO, too.
24.
Bumped into lovely @suziefownes yesterday who said this poem was one of her favourites. I'd completely forgotten it existed. Here it is coming back for round 2. ♥️
25.
Hi mum, here's a poem to say I love you which I've already text you and put on a big balloon but I thought I'd interrupt your daily desktop Instagram stalk. PS shall we go straight to the pub from the station and then get a Chinese? Love u bye. X
26.
My best mate had a stroke a few months ago and we've dipped and dived through the horrid pain and acceptance that whilst he survived it, through age and dementia he might not be the same man. From calling every day for the last 20 years I've feared and put off going to see him, selfishly, worrying that he might not remember me or that I won't be able to handle it. I took a few days off to go and see him. We ate mashed cake, drew some questionable boats and when I left I asked 'will you draw me something that reminds you of us for when I come back?' he said 'ill draw something beautiful if you keep writing about me.' I started writing poetry in any shape or form for him and because of him. Hes a different man and also absolutely the same man and we are still the same us. This was our weekend, in poem and pictures.
But when it comes to love poems, make sure your partner doesn't get all the love. Don't forget to also send a love poem to yourself once in a while - and Charly is the master of that. Trust us, it'll do you good.
27.
Moooooorning! Have fun getting dressed scamps.
Yrsa Daley-Ward
Yrsa Daley-Ward's poetry collection Bone tells moving stories about coming of age, surviving trauma, and also relationships, including a selection of love poems to light up darker themes.
28.
29.
