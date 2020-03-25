Missing your SO? Here's some love poem inspiration

Photo credit: twomeows - Getty Images

Love poems might seem a tad old-school, but they're actually a super cute way to show your partner that you're thinking of them, especially if you're apart from each other. So, next time you reach for the heart emoji, why not send a full-on love poem along with it? We promise they'll appreciate it.

Here are some romantic and cute love poems to send, written by your favourite Instagram poets. Or if you fancy being creative, why not use them as inspiration and get your pen and your inner Lord Byron out?

Rupi Kaur

If you're after a poem to send to your partner along with a gorgeous illustration, then Rupi Kaur is your go-to poet. Her poems are short, simple, but super meaningful - and her illustrations mean they'll even look cute hung up on your wall. Print a poem out and put it inside a gold frame if you want to send your partner an extra special present.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Rupi's first poetry collection Milk and Honey is a staple for your coffee table, and her follow-up The Sun and Her Flowers is the perfect companion.

Hinnah Mian

Hinnah publishes her poetry on Instagram on her account, @hennapoetry. Her award-winning poetry collection is called To Build A Home, and it's packed with cute love poems perfect to send to your partner to remind them how you feel.

10.





11.

12.

13.





14.

15.

16.

Perry

Publishing on Instagram under the name @perrypoetry, Perry's poems are perfect short love poems to send to your partner whenever you've got a spare minute. A small act of affection will go a long way.

17.

18.





Christy Ann Martine

Christy Ann Martine publishes poetry, as well as the occasional inspirational quote on her Instagram account @Christy_Ann_Martine. Send a love poem to your partner, or even just a quote to give them a boost.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.





Charly Cox

Charly Cox has published two poetry and prose collections, She Must Be Mad and Validate Me. She also posts her poetry on Instagram and while a lot of her poetry is about her mental health journey and musings on the modern world, there are loads of love poems in there perfect to send to your SO, too.

24.

25.

26.





But when it comes to love poems, make sure your partner doesn't get all the love. Don't forget to also send a love poem to yourself once in a while - and Charly is the master of that. Trust us, it'll do you good.



27.

Yrsa Daley-Ward

Yrsa Daley-Ward's poetry collection Bone tells moving stories about coming of age, surviving trauma, and also relationships, including a selection of love poems to light up darker themes.

28.

29.

