Missing fisherman found dead 3 days after boat capsized on NC river, family says

A missing fisherman’s body was found days after his boat capsized on a North Carolina river, police and family members say.

Mark O’Neal, 61, was found dead Tuesday, May 2, in the Pee Dee River, according to a news release from Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge. His boat was also found.

O’Neal went missing on Saturday, April 29, when his boat capsized while he was fishing just beneath a waterfall on the river, his nephew wrote in a Facebook post.

“We’ve been riding the river and searching,” his nephew wrote in an April 30 post. “Please pray for his wife and our family. Not giving up till we find him.”

O’Neal had his dog, Bailey, with him when his boat capsized, according to The Richmond Observer. Searchers found the dog alive around noon on May 1.

Loved ones shared tributes for O’Neal on social media.

“We brought him home. His family brought him home and that gives me the peace,” his nephew wrote in a Facebook post. “I know Mark would be proud of us.”

“Mark was a wonderful man,” one person commented on the post. “He is watching you from above.”

“Grew up with the boys, love them,” another person commented. “Praying God’s strength to get through this and the coming days. I’m so glad you were able to bring him back home to his momma and family.”

Richmond County is about 80 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Stranded man clings to tree in rushing North Carolina river. See harrowing rescue

Watch rescuers rush to save boaters and dog from sinking boat off Georgia coast

Missing 72-year-old’s body found tangled in net after his boat sank, TN officials say