Missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown’s Instagram accounts appear to vanish

The Instagram accounts linked to former NFL player Sergio Brown seem to have disappeared as of Thursday afternoon.

Missing persons reports were filed for Mr Brown, 35, and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, on 16 September. Later that day, family members found the body of Myrtle Brown in a creek in Illinois, just 100 yards from her home.

Since then, the former New England Patriot has been posting bizarre Instagram stories on an account —called “intplayerwithapassport” — that appeared to be linked to him. The authenticity of that account has not been verified.

Both this account and his official account seemed to have been deactivated as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear what that means for Mr Brown, who was reposting random videos of people dancing from different Instagram accounts as recently as this week.

Officials had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he had been kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation. In one video, he called the news of his mother’s death “fake news.” In another, he seemed to be mocking that he was “missing” by quoting Finding Nemo.

According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”

The funeral for his mother will be held on Friday, 29 September, according to the former NFL star’s brother, Nick Brown.

The ceremony will be held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church.

“Please join us as we celebrate the life of a loving mother, sister, and friend. Some know Myrtle as Mom, Ms. Brown, Myrtle Jean, and Suga Mama,” Nick Brown wrote on Facebook. “It’s a really tough time for the family but we all know Mom would say, ‘Tough times don’t last.’ Please continue to pray for our family.”