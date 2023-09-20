Missing Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Sings About Death in Another Disturbing Video Days After Mom's Homicide

Sergio Brown's mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead on Saturday

Shutterstock Sergio Brown

Former NFL player Sergio Brown appeared in another social media video on Wednesday in which he made references to death, days after his mother’s body was found near her home in Maywood, Ill.

“Oh my god, oh my god, if I die, I’m a legend,” he sings in the video — the lyrics to the Drake song "Legend."

Brown sings another lyric from the song in the clip, which was posted by the Instagram account @intplayerwithapassport, the same account that posted a video on Monday. Brown then screams something indecipherable into the camera before the video abruptly ends.



This was the second video Brown appeared in on social media since he was reported missing and his mother's body was subsequently found on Saturday. Authorities have declared her death a homicide.

Related: NFL Star Sergio Brown Still Missing as Mom Is Found Dead in Creek Near Family Home, Say Authorities

On Monday, a video surfaced on the same Instagram account where Brown says "it has to be the FBI," though it's not clear what Brown is referring to, PEOPLE reported previously. Brown then claims that the bureau paid him an “unwarranted” visit on “Bob Marley’s death day.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brown goes on to claim the Maywood Police Department “kidnapped” him on two occasions.

He then claims he thought Myrtle was “on vacation,” and that “it had to be the FBI or Maywood PD,” without explicitly stating what the “it” refers to.



Related: Missing Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Appears in Bizarre Social Media Video After Mom's Homicide: 'Fake News'

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Myrtle, 73, died as a result of "multiple injuries due to assault."

Myrtle Brown Facebook Myrtle Brown

PEOPLE was not able to independently verify the owner of the Instagram account, which had posts going as far back as 2021 and featured photographs of Brown. It was not followed by, nor does it follow, the account of the former player's brother Nick Brown, who is a mutual follower on Brown's official account.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.