Missing elderly man with dementia found safe, Merced police say

6:30 p.m. Update: According to Merced police, Ramon Jimenez, 87, has been located. Few details are available at this time.

Original story:

Authorities continue to search for 87-year-old Ramon Jimenez who was reported missing in Merced on Tuesday.

According to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster, field units have been looking for Jimenez day and night since he was reported missing Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.. Foster said officers have been searching some of the more rural areas as well as focusing their efforts on pockets of areas in the city where someone may seek refuge. This includes checking some the known homeless encampments, according to Foster.

Foster said the potential for Jimenez to require medical attention increases especially with the overnight conditions as the cold temperatures have police concerned for his welfare.

“Obviously the longer it goes the more concerned we become on being able to locate him safely,” Foster said.

According to authorities, Jimenez reportedly walked off Tuesday from the 500 block of West 7th Street. He was wearing a gray/green pool hall jacket, jeans, red shoes and a Nike beanie with gray white and block colors.

Police said that due to Jimenez’s condition, it is not believed he has traveled very far. Jimenez walks with a cane and suffers from dementia.

Authorities are focusing their efforts within the city limits as police do not believe Jimenez has the ability or resources to leave town using public transportation.

“We’re really focusing our efforts inside the city limits at this time and hoping that someone will spot him,” Foster said. “We continue to ask the public to look for him.”

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if they locate him or spot him.

Anyone with information can also contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.