Are missing documents holding up your flood relief from FEMA? Try these alternatives

Responding to criticism that it’s denying too many relief claims following the disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said missing documents are playing a key role in denials.

When someone applying for disaster relief is missing certain documents, the agency may not be able to verify home occupancy or ownership, which it’s required by law to do before offering some kinds of assistance, FEMA said.

So what if you can’t provide the deed to your home because it, along with everything else you owned, has been washed away or destroyed?

The agency accepts various other types of documents to aid in the in verification process. Here’s what flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky can submit to help increase the chances their aid application is approved.

How can I prove home ownership after disaster damage?

To help the federal agency verify you own your disaster-damaged home, you can submit documents like the deed, mortgage paperwork, property tax information or bill of sale.

But FEMA will also accept other documents to verify ownership. Here’s some options to prove ownership and what to know about each:

A deed or official record: You’ll need the original deed or deed of trust to the property. The deed must be current and effective during the disaster period. Applicants may submit a document that is dated within the period of assistance, the agency confirmed. Mortgage documentation: A mortgage statement or escrow analysis could work. These must be dated within one year prior to the disaster or within the period of assistance. A structural or real property insurance document, bill or payment record: These documents must also be dated within one year prior to the disaster or within the period of assistance offered by FEMA. Any of the following documents: Property tax receipts or property tax bills, a manufactured home certificate of title, real estate provisions, contract for deed, land installment contract, quitclaim deed, a bill of sale or bond for title, a will or affidavit of heirship naming the applicant heir to the property and a death certificate. All of these documents must be current or effective during the disaster incident period. Applicants may submit a document that is dated within the period of assistance. Receipts of major repairs or improvements: Documents that show you were responsible for major repairs, maintenance or improvements, for example, a roof replacement, HVAC repairs, plumbing or other major utility work, including structural repair. These types of documents must be dated within five years of the disaster. A mobile home park letter: In the case of mobile homes or travel trailers located in a mobile home park, you can submit a letter or other written statement from the mobile home park owner or manager which names you or a co-applicant as the owner of the disaster-damaged mobile home at the time of the disaster. This letter or written statement must include the name and telephone number of the individual providing verification and how the individual knows the applicant or co-applicant owned the mobile home or travel trailer at the time of the disaster (i.e., they had a copy of their ownership documentation on file). It must be dated within the period of assistance. Court documents: If you’ve previously or are currently in a legal dispute that’s related to the home’s ownership, you can submit a copy of court records showing as the applicant, you owned the disaster-damaged home. Court documents must be dated within the period of assistance or at least one year prior to the disaster. A public official’s letter: A letter or written statement from a public official – including a state, local, tribal or territorial government official – that includes the name of the applicant or co-applicant, the address of the home that was damaged, that the applicant or co-applicant owned the home at the time of the disaster and the name and telephone number of the person providing verification. This document must be dated within the period of assistance.

How can I prove occupancy after a disaster?

If FEMA can’t verify an applicant for relief occupied their residence when the disaster struck, the applicant can submit any of the following documents. The documents must be current, meaning they have to either be dated within one year prior to the disaster or within the period of assistance from FEMA.

Utility bills in your name and with the address of the residence damaged by the disaster. Other bills with your name and the relevant address: These could be bank or credit card bills, your phone bill, cable or satellite bill or a medical bill. Employer’s documents: Think pay stubs or even a statement from your employer verifying that you lived in that residence with the employer’s name and contact information. A copy of your leasing or housing agreement: FEMA will still accept the document if it does not include a signature from the landlord, but the agency has to be able to contact the landlord and verify you were a tenant of theirs during the disaster. Rent receipts: A copy of a rent receipt or bank statement (with image of the canceled rent check) that reflects the name of the applicant or co-applicant, the landlord’s contact information and the address of the pre-disaster housing unit. A public official’s letter: See the guidelines listed for such a letter for ownership proof above. ID cards: Like your driver’s license, state-issued identification or voter registration card. Social service organization documents: Documents you’ve received from a service like Meals on Wheels that provided you services prior to the disaster. This could also take the form of a letter or other written statement from the organization prepared after the disaster and verifying the applicant or co-applicant occupied the welling at the time of the disaster. The letter or written statement must include the name and telephone number of the individual or organization providing verification. School records: Documents your child’s school may keep that include the disaster-damaged address and the applicant or co-applicant’s name. This could also take the form of a letter from the school verifying you and your child occupied the residence up to the disaster. Federal or state benefits: Documents from benefits providers, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, verifying you lived in the residence up to the disaster or verifying after the disaster that you lived at the damaged residence. Motor vehicle registration. Affidavits of residency or other court documents verifying your occupancy of the residence damaged by the disaster. Mobile home park documents. See the guidelines listed for such documents for ownership proof above.

What if I can’t find documents to prove ownership or occupancy?

As a last resort, FEMA may accept written, self-declarative statements from survivors in mobile homes or travel trailers who struggle to obtain traditional forms of documentation. The agency may also accept these statements as a last resort from applicants living in insular areas, islands and tribal lands.

Self-declarative statements may be written post-disaster, but must be provided to FEMA in writing to be maintained in the applicant’s file.

Do you have have a question about recovery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.