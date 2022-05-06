Car linked to escaped inmate, corrections officer found in Tennessee

The car linked to escaped Florence, Alabama, inmate Casey White and jail employee Vicky White has been found in Williamson County, Tennessee, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

There's no sign that murder suspect Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, are still in the area, the sheriff's office added.

The sheriff's office said the car was reported abandoned one week ago and was identified Thursday night.

Authorities first spotted the car around 3 p.m. CT on April 29 -- just hours after the escape -- and it wasn't until Thursday night that the car was connected to the Whites, sheriff's office spokeswoman Sharon Puckett told ABC News.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service searched the area Friday morning but found nothing to indicate that the pair was still in Williamson County, Puckett said.

"We don't believe they're anywhere near us," she said.

Vicky White withdrew approximately $90,000 in cash from multiple banks before allegedly fleeing, Lauderdale County, Alabama, District Attorney Chris Connolly told ABC News. He said the banks were local to the Lauderdale County area, but he could not say when she withdrew the money.

On April 18 -- just days before she allegedly fled with inmate Casey White -- Vicky White closed on the sale of her home for just over $95,000. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has said that investigators suspect Vicky White is "flush" with cash from the sale.

It's now been one week since Casey White and Vicky White went missing. The two are not related.

Authorities said they believe Vicky White willingly participated in the April 29 escape from the Lauderdale County jail.

The pair "may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun," the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Vicky White and Casey White disappeared after Vicky White allegedly told her colleagues that she was taking Casey White to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a "mental health evaluation," the sheriff said. He didn't have a court appearance scheduled, Singleton said.

Vicky White also allegedly told her colleagues that she was going to seek medical attention after dropping the inmate off at court because she wasn't feeling well, but Singleton said his office confirmed that no appointment was made.

Singleton has described Vicky White, a 17-year veteran of the department, as "an exemplary employee" until now.

Vicky White has submitted her retirement papers and the day of the escape was her last day, the sheriff said.

At the time of his escape, Casey White was facing two counts of capital murder for the stabbing Connie Ridgeway in 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Casey White was described by authorities as 6 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 330 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, "including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood," the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Vicky White was described by authorities as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair, though the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday that she may have tinted her hair a darker shade. She was also described as reportedly having a "waddling gait."

