Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Jr. Is Alive in Spain, His Father Says

KEN DELAND/. https://findkendeland.com/. Credit: findkendeland.com

Findkendeland.com Ken DeLand Jr.

New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr., who had been reported missing by his family late last month while studying in France, is alive in Spain, his father said Friday.

"He is alive — that's all I can say," Ken DeLand Sr., told CNN.

Grenoble's public prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirms to PEOPLE in a statement that DeLand Jr. has made contact with his parents and is currently in Spain. "We have no further information at this time," he added.

The DeLand family had last heard from their 22-year-old son on Nov. 27, according to a website they launched to help find him.

The student was in "constant communication" with his family during his time at the University Grenoble Alpes, his father had previously told ABC News. "He would reach out to me almost daily, sometimes every other day," he told the outlet.

"It's not characteristic of Kenny to not reach out to us and let us know what's going on," his father added during an interview with Good Morning America, which aired Monday.

RELATED: College Student Goes Missing While Studying Abroad in France, Family Says They 'Fear the Worst'

DeLand Sr. was actually being interviewed by CNN at the time when he received the call from his son on Friday morning. He quickly hung up and then told the outlet later that it was "good news."

Further details about the St. John Fisher University senior's resurfacing were not made immediately available.

Kenny had been missing for two weeks and had been scheduled to return home from his study abroad experience last Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

KEN DELAND/. https://findkendeland.com/. Credit: findkendeland.com

Findkendeland.com Ken DeLand Jr.

RELATED: Missing College Student Found Dead in Crashed Rental Car After Going on 'Impulsive' Road Trip

While the woman who had hosted the student thought he had left her home voluntarily, as did French authorities, his family thought otherwise, per CNN.

On Thursday, Interpol issued a "yellow notice," which is a global police alert for a missing person, on DeLand Jr.'s behalf.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"For him to not reach out, with no correspondence, this is very uncharacteristic of my son," DeLand Sr. told CNN on Wednesday. "This is what creates all the worry that any parent could ever feel."

"As time goes by, it makes you worry even more."