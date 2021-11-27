Missing Canadian man who came to Dallas for Cowboys Game dead after fatal car crash

Aaron Tschritter, a 29-year-old Canadian man reported missing in Dallas, died in a fatal car crash Thursday.

Tschritter had traveled with friends to watch the Cowboys Game but according to a social media post by his wife Melissa, he never showed up to the game.

On Saturday, Melissa posted an update on her Instagram story which said she received news of Tschritter’s death after she arrived in Dallas to look for him the day before.

Tschritter was seen leaving Vinty Club, 2810 Elm Street in Deep Ellum, around 2 a.m. According to the post, he was offered a ride back to his hotel by a man who owned a BMW.

“Anyone who knows Aaron knows his love for performance cars,” Melissa said in the post. “He was showing Aaron what the car was capable of when they lost control. Both of them did not make it.”