Missing Brampton woman, 81, found dead in pond, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say a 81-year-old woman who went missing in Brampton on Sunday was found dead on Monday in a pond. (Peel Regional Police - image credit)

An 81-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend has been found dead in a pond in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

The body of Pasho Bassi, of Brampton, was discovered in the area of Lexington Road and Long Meadow Road on Monday at about 5 p.m., according to Const. Sarah Patten.

Bassi was last seen on Sunday at about 8 p.m. at her home near Cottrelle Boulevard and McVean Drive, also in Brampton, Patten said.

An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter spotted the body, she said.