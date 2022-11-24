'Missing my baby': Six killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

  • This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Randy Blevins, and, bottom from left, Kellie Pyle and Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    1/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Randy Blevins, and, bottom from left, Kellie Pyle and Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    2/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Brian Pendleton, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    3/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Brian Pendleton, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Tyneka Johnson, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    4/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Tyneka Johnson, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    5/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Randy Blevins, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    6/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Randy Blevins, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    7/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Shyleana Sausedo-Day, from Portsmouth, Va., places flowers near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    8/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    Shyleana Sausedo-Day, from Portsmouth, Va., places flowers near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Flowers are placed by a tree outside a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 where a mass shooting took place the night before. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
    9/9

    Walmart Mass Shooting

    Flowers are placed by a tree outside a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 where a mass shooting took place the night before. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Randy Blevins, and, bottom from left, Kellie Pyle and Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Brian Pendleton, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Tyneka Johnson, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Randy Blevins, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as one of six victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
Shyleana Sausedo-Day, from Portsmouth, Va., places flowers near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Flowers are placed by a tree outside a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 where a mass shooting took place the night before. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
BEN FINLEY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·3 min read

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy.

That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun right before an employee meeting. Five adults have been identified, while authorities have not released the name of the sixth person killed, a 16-year-old boy.

Here are some details about those who were lost:

___

Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake

Pyle was remembered as a generous and kind person, a mother who had wedding plans in the near future.

“We love her,” said Gwendolyn Bowe Baker Spencer. “She was going to marry my son next year. She was an awesome, kind individual — yes she was.”

Pyle had adult children in Kentucky who will be traveling to Virginia in the wake of the tragedy, Spencer said.

___

Brian Pendleton, 38, of Chesapeake

Pendleton made sure to be punctual. Although his shift as a custodian started at 10:30 p.m., he was in the break room when the shooting started just after 10, according to his mother, Michelle Johnson.

“He always came to work early so he would be on time for work,” she told The Associated Press Wednesday. “He liked his coworkers.”

Pendleton had recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary working at the store.

His mother said he didn’t have any problems at work, except with a supervisor, Andre Bing, who was identified as the gunman.

“He just didn’t like my son,” Johnson said. “He would tell me that he (Bing) would give him a hard time.”

Pendleton was born with a congenital brain disorder and grew up in Chesapeake, his mother said.

“He called me yesterday before he was going to work,” Johnson said. “I always tell him to call me when gets off work.”

As she was getting ready for bed, Johnson got a call from a family friend telling her there was a shooting at the Walmart.

“Brian was a happy-go-lucky guy. Brian loved family. Brian loved friends. He loved to tell jokes,” his mother said. “We’re going to miss him.”

___

Lorenzo Gamble, 43, of Chesapeake

Gamble was a custodian on the overnight shift and had worked at Walmart for 15 years, The Washington Post reported.

His parents Linda and Alonzo Gamble said he loved spending time with his two sons.

“He just kept to himself and did his job,” Linda Gamble said. “He was the quiet one of the family.”

His mother said Gamble enjoyed going to his 19-year-old’s football games and cheering for the Washington Commanders NFL team.

She posted on Facebook that she’s having trouble saying goodbye.

“Missing my baby right now, life is not same without my son,” she wrote.

___

Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake

Blevins was a longtime member of the store’s team that set prices and arranged merchandise, The New York Times reported.

Former co-worker Shaundrayia Reese, who said she worked at the store from around 2015 to 2018, spoke fondly of Blevins as “Mr. Randy.”

She said the overnight crew at the store was “a family” and that employees relied on one another.

__

Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth

A makeshift memorial to Johnson was placed in a grassy area outside the Walmart, with the words “Our Hearts are with you” and a basket of flowers.

The remembrance included a cluster of blue, white and gold balloons tied to a tree, alongside a stark yellow line of police tape.

___

Kelleher contributed to this report from Honolulu.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans get rowdy as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid perfo