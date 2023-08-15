Missing Australian surfers found alive off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province

Four Australians who went missing when their boat encountered poor weather off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Sunday have been found alive.

Steph Weisse, Will Teagle and Jordan Short were found floating in the water on surfboards on Tuesday.

Shortly afterwards, Elliot Foote, who is believed to have paddled to an island to seek help, was also found, his father told 7 News.

Shortly afterwards Peter Foote read out a text from his son, broadcast by ABC news:

He said the text read: “Hey dad, Elliot here, I am alive, safe now, love you, chat later. From Elliot.”

Peter Foote said: “It is so typical of him, just to do that. ‘I am safe, it is all good, talk later’. There is no sign of ‘oh my God I am coming home’. It is great, good news.

“I will have to talk to him and want to see a photo and see what he looks like.”

The fate of three Indonesian crew believed to have been on board the boat was not immediately clear.

Speaking with Channel 10 earlier on Tuesday, Peter Foote said a yachtsman “had gone after” his son.

“Initially we were told they found Steph floating on a surfboard at sea,” he said.

“Then they found the other two boys, Will and Jordan ... all bobbing in the water.

“Then apparently my son, unfortunately, paddled off to get help, left the group floundering in the water and paddled off to go to a nearby island.”

He said he was “looking forward to seeing” his son and the wait had been “horrible”.

“Fingers crossed he’s all right, the others seem to be OK … These are big kids, they’re 29 years old, but you still worry about them.”

He said Weisse was a “bit rattled” and praised the foreign affairs department for its support in the search efforts.

Three of the four Australians missing off the coast of Indonesia have been confirmed alive. @ursulaheger spoke to Peter Foote, father of Elliot Foote, the man believed to still be missing. pic.twitter.com/YmaM8tBPJW — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 15, 2023

The four friends had been travelling by motorboat from Nias to Pinang Island in the remote Banyak islands.

Indonesian authorities confirmed the boat was last seen near Sarang Alu Island but that heavy rain and four-metre waves hindered Monday’s attempts to find the NSW surfers.

