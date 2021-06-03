Get Ready For a Double Feature! American Horror Story Season 10 Premieres This Summer

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ASYLUM, Sarah Paulson in 'The Name Game' (Season 2, Episode 10, aired January 2, 2013), 2011-, ph: Prashant Gupta/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

American Horror Story is coming back soon! On Thursday, FX confirmed that the upcoming tenth season of the Ryan Murphy series, which is titled Double Feature, will premiere on Aug. 25. The new season will coincide with Murphy's spinoff series, American Horror Stories, which is slated to drop a month earlier on July 15.

As with most TV shows last year, production on season 10 of American Horror Story was somewhat delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2020, Murphy took to Instagram to announce the cast in an eerie video. Several cast members from previous seasons are set to return, including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters (who both missed season nine), plus Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Angelica Ross. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast.

In March 2021, Murphy gave the first glimpse of the new season, which showed Culkin and Grossman sporting fur coats with their backs to the beach. Unlike previous seasons, season 10 features two mini-stories, "one by the sea, and one by the sand." Though we don't have any other details about the theme for this season, some of the biggest fan theories center on aquatic creatures, thanks to various promotional images. We guess we'll just have to wait and see!

- Additional reporting by Kelsie Gibson