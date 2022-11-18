Missing Alabama children - Four sisters found safe in Georgia after 24 hours and father’s arrest

Missing: 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, 9-year-old Isabella Jane, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

An emergency alert issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after four children disappeared from their home in Sylacauga has been cancelled after they were found safe in Clayton County, Georgia.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public to help find the four Buchanan family sisters who were first noticed missing on Thursday at 11.35am.

The missing girls were 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, nine-year-old Isabella Jane, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole, and two-year-old Gracelyn Hope.

On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office revealed that the girls’ father, 34-year-old Christopher Buchanan, was arrested for “interference with custody”. He is being held without bond in the country jail.

The girls are now on their way back to Alabama.

Four sisters missing in Alabama

17:31 , Oliver O'Connell

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four sisters from Sylacauga.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to locate locate the four children of the Buchanan family.

The missing girls include 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, nine-year-old Isabella Jane, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole, and two-year-old Gracelyn Hope.

The children were first noticed missing on Thursday at 11.35am.

ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. Please RT.



Aaliyah Grace Buchanan 12, white female

Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, white female

Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, white female

Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, white female



Contact the Talladega SO at 256-761-1556 or call 911 pic.twitter.com/ezj8M5BukE — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) November 18, 2022

17:38 , Oliver O'Connell

On Friday morning, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said that the father of the four girls, 34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan Jr, had been arrested for “interference with custody”.

Authorities found him in Etowah County.

He was admitted to the county jail at 10.24pm on Thursday and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Clifton Christopher Bucahan Jr (Talladega County Jail, Alabama)

Description of missing girls

17:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Aaliyah Grace (12) is listed as 5ft 1in, weighing 85 pounds with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Isabella Jane (9) is described as 4ft 5in, weighing 60 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Lacey Nicole (7) is said to be 3ft 5in, weighing 45 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Gracelyn Hope (2), the youngest, is described as 3ft tall at 35 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Custody temporarily granted to state

18:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Custody of the four girls had been temporarily granted to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, ABC 33 News reports.

Authorities said they had been unable to make contact with the children’s father regarding custody.

Emergency alert cancelled

18:24 , Oliver O'Connell

The emergency alert regarding the missing sisters has been cancelled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It is unclear how the situation has been resolved.

UPDATE: ALEA has cancelled an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. https://t.co/EtRTPhveus pic.twitter.com/aEhtjAQIsI — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) November 18, 2022

Four children found safe in Georgia

19:09 , Oliver O'Connell

The four sisters have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia.

They are on there way back to Alabama.