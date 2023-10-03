Missing 9-Year-Old N.Y. Girl Found Alive After Reportedly Disappearing from State Park, Police Say

Charlotte Sena has been located after going missing on Saturday, and was found in "good health"

National Center of Missing and Exploited Children Charlotte Sena found alive after 48-hour long search

Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who went missing while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday evening, was found alive on Monday night, the New York state police reported.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health," the New York State Police said in a statement Monday.

The state authorities added that a suspect is in custody and that this is still an active investigation.

After Sena was located, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked authorities and investigators on X (formerly known as Twitter) for their attempts and the resolution.

"After a 48-hour-long search, Charlotte Sena has been found. Extremely grateful to @nyspolice, @NYStateParks police, and all of our partners who worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family," wrote Hochul.

Hochul confirmed the disappearance of the nine-year-old from Moreau Lake State Park, located about 45 miles north of Albany, in a press conference Sunday.

“[Charlotte] did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins and then she decided after going around Loop A, she said she wanted to go around one more time by herself. Be that big girl, do it by herself,” Hochul said.

But after 15 minutes, Hochul said Charlotte was nowhere to be found. Her bike was reportedly found, but it is unclear who located it, reported Fox News.

The Sena family and other campers then joined the search by calling out for Charlotte. Hochul said Charlotte’s mother, Tricia, called 911 and New York State Police arrived around 15 minutes later, and “over 100 personnel deployed and 75 law enforcement on the ground” were involved in the search.

NYSP K-9s and bloodhounds, Moreau Lake State Park forest rangers, six underwater rescue teams, two drones, an airboat, a Sonar boat and technology experts assisted in the 48-hour-long search. Before Charlotte was found, police said it was possible she was abducted, per The Associated Press.



After the missing child report was issued Saturday evening, Lt. Colonial Mazzone said at the conference that an AMBER alert was issued for “child abduction” on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for New York State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Monday.



