Missing 9-Year-Old Charlotte Sena Found Alive and in ‘Good Health’

Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who vanished Saturday after going on a bike ride at a park in Upstate New York, was found alive and in “good health” on Monday evening, cops confirmed to The Daily Beast.

In a brief statement, New York State Police announced Sena was safe and said a suspect was in custody in connection to her disappearance. No other details were provided.

Sena had disappeared from Moreau Lake State Park, where she was camping with family and friends. Loved ones and volunteers in Saratoga County spent the last two days searching feverishly for the girl. It’s still unknown where Sena was eventually found.

Cops suggested Sena was snatched during her bike ride, but loved ones said it was hard to understand how someone could have swiped the fourth grader as she rode on a short trail loop on her own.

***AMBER ALERT - UPDATE***

THE AMBER ALERT has been cancelled. Charlotte has been found safe and in good health. pic.twitter.com/p8HyFB7zbP — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 2, 2023

Sena’s family said she was bike riding with close friends, but told them she wanted to ride one loop on her own. It was in those few minutes where she seemingly vanished without a trace.

Scores of houses near the park combined to leave their front porch lights on in hopes that Sena would eventually show. An amber alert was sent to New York phones on Sunday that said the girl was in “serious danger.”

A spokesperson with New York State Police told The Daily Beast that more details about what happened would be released later Monday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

