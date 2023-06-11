How the ‘missing £600,000’ scandal led to Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest

Nicola Sturgeon spent seven hours in custody after being arrested in connection with a police investigation into the SNP's finances - Jane Barlow/PA

At lunchtime on Saturday, Nicola Sturgeon proudly tweeted that she had passed her driving theory test in what was a rare piece of good news for Scotland’s former first minister.

It would have been a welcome distraction from the events that have dominated her life in recent months, but it was to be short-lived.

Step one complete ✔️ 🚘 pic.twitter.com/FG6KDJuXgQ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 10, 2023

Just a day later, she was taken into custody for questioning as a six-year saga over the SNP’s finances culminated in her arrest.

Just over two months ago, her home was treated as a potential crime scene when it was searched by police following the arrest of her husband Peter Murrell, the Scottish National Party’s former chief executive.

The striking image of a CSI-style forensics tent being erected by officers in the front garden of the couple’s home had cast a pall over their lives which had not lifted.

Ms Sturgeon's home being thoroughly searched by police - Wattie Cheung

For the SNP’s new leader Humza Yousaf, Sunday’s development intensifies the malaise that has gripped his party.

For the man who staked his leadership bid on being the continuity Sturgeon candidate, the arrest of his great hero is unfortunate in the extreme.

Operation Branchform, the Police Scotland investigation into SNP finances, began in 2021 – but the events it is examining have their roots in 2017, and an ambitious plan for a second Scottish independence referendum.

Having lost the “once in a generation” vote on the Union’s future in 2014, Ms Sturgeon saw the 2016 Brexit vote – in which Scotland voted to stay in the EU – as an opportunity for a re-run.

On March 3 2017 she announced a plan for a second independence referendum. Mr Murrell, who had been the SNP’s chief executive since 1999, launched an online fundraiser called Ref.scot with a target of £1 million.

The site popularised the #ScotRef hashtag and Ms Sturgeon recorded a video appeal urging supporters to sign a pledge “to support Scotland’s referendum”.

IndyRef2 never happened, of course, and the fundraiser was shut down after just three months.

In 2019 a second site, Yes.Scot, had been launched and was described as an “exciting new portal for independence”. Donations to this would eventually take the total amount raised for a new campaign to £666,953.

Mounting questions

Questions started to be asked about what became of the money that was donated to IndyRef2 campaign fund. Some donors demanded their money back when the referendum turned out to be a pipe dream, including Lottery winner Colin Weir, who with his wife had won a £161 million EuroMillions jackpot and was reported to have made a complaint to the party before his death in Dec 2019.

By the end of 2019, the party had just £97,000 in the bank but insisted the £600,000 could be deployed “at a moment’s notice”.

The state of the party’s finances first came to the public’s notice in 2020 via the online blog Wings Over Scotland.

As questions mounted, more and more attention was placed on Mr Murrell. Had the money, which had been raised to fund a second referendum campaign, been spent elsewhere?

Aside from the questions over its finances, the party had become fractured following the trial of Alex Salmond, when the former SNP leader was cleared of 12 charges including attempted rape.

Mr Salmond set up his own independence party, Alba, in March 2021. In the same month Sean Clerkin, an activist, gave a statement to Police Scotland alleging fraud. Despite a successful Holyrood election in May that year, the SNP Westminster MP Douglas Chapman quit as treasurer just three weeks later citing lack of financial transparency.

Two days later another MP, Joanna Cherry KC, quit the party’s National Executive Committee, citing similar concerns. Ms Sturgeon said she was “not concerned” about the finances.

Amid growing anger from the party’s members, the SNP ruling body discussed the Indyref2 fund.

The party said £51,570 of £666,953 had been spent, but pledged that an equivalent amount would be used for independence campaigning when required.

Mr Murrell loaned the SNP £107,620 to “assist with cash flow”, but this was not declared to the Electoral Commission until a year later – the first time the SNP had been late making such a disclosure since taking power in 2007.

Operation Branchform was launched in July 2021, but no witnesses were spoken to until 2023.

The investigation has reportedly concentrated on around five transactions made while Mr Murrell was still chief executive of the party, including at least one that involved the purchase of a vehicle.

While the police investigation rumbled on in the background at the start of this year, events at the top of the SNP were about to take a dramatic turn.

On Feb 15, Ms Sturgeon took Scottish politics by surprise by announcing that she was resigning.

She said she no longer had the stamina to carry on, though several party members, including Mr Chapman, had been contacted by then.

During her Bute House press conference, she was asked if she expected to be interviewed in relation to the investigation. She said she did not.

A month later Murray Foote, the SNP’s communications chief, resigned following a row over membership figures. He had denied media reports – which later turned out to be correct – that the SNP had lost 30,000 members.

The National Executive Committee blamed Mr Murrell for misinforming Mr Foote, and the next day – March 18 – he resigned “with immediate effect” ahead of a vote of no confidence, accepting that the blame for the misleading figures rested with him.

Mr Murrell, 58, said his future had become a “distraction” from the contest to select a new leader.

On March 27, Mr Yousaf was narrowly elected to succeed Ms Sturgeon, to whom he had been unfailingly loyal during the leadership contest.

But just a week later, on April 5, his opponents cried foul after Mr Murrell was arrested at his marital home in Uddingston, Lanarkshire and the SNP’s offices in Edinburgh were raided.

Ms Sturgeon insisted she had “no prior knowledge” of the police’s plans to arrest her husband. Yet supporters of Kate Forbes, the woman who came within four percentage points of beating Mr Yousaf, openly questioned the timing of Ms Sturgeon’s resignation – asking whether she at least suspected an arrest was imminent and wanted to make sure her preferred successor was in place before there was a knock at the door.

There were also questions for Sir Iain Livingstone, the chief constable of Police Scotland, who visited the Scottish Parliament six days before Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation.

Police Scotland said he was there for a “routine” visit with the then Scottish justice secretary, but did not say if Operation Branchform was discussed.

Asked to sum up his reaction at hearing of Mr Murrell’s arrest, Mr Yousaf said: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficult day for the party.”

Events then took a bizarre turn when a £110,000 campervan was seized from the home of Mr Murrell’s mother in Dunfermline.

The SNP said the vehicle had been bought for campaigning, but it later emerged that it had never been insured after it was purchased in 2021, raising yet more questions about what exactly it was for.

It was also reported that police were examining SNP’s purchase of luxury pens, designer pots and pans, jewellery and a fridge freezer, and were searching for so-called “burner” phones – cheap, prepaid devices that users can discard or destroy when no longer required if they want to maintain privacy.

Inevitably, Mr Yousaf faced repeated questions about his own knowledge of the matters being investigated by the police.

He said he had no idea the SNP owned a campervan until after he was elected leader, but his attempts to get on with the job of leading Scotland have inevitably been hampered by repeated interrogations by journalists after every new development.

On April 18 Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, was arrested and questioned, meaning that Ms Sturgeon was the only one of the three signatories to the SNP’s accounts that had not been questioned.

Mr Beattie stood down “with immediate effect” following his arrest and was replaced with Stuart McDonald MP, who represents Cumbernauld, Kirkintilloch and Kilsyth. He admitted it would be a “difficult and challenging time” for the party.

It seemed likely that police would want to speak to Ms Sturgeon, but nearly two months passed without any fresh arrests.

On Sunday morning, Mr Yousaf felt the dust had settled sufficiently to give a broadcast interview to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, where he talked tough on independence.

Inevitably, he was also asked about Operation Branchform, about which he said he could not comment, but insisted that backing for independence is still “rock solid”.

He also said he had spoken to Ms Sturgeon recently and said she was “in a good place and doing well”.

He continued: “Why would I not want to get some advice from arguably one of the best politicians, the most impressive politicians, Europe has seen over the last couple of decades?”

This was her successor, Humza Yousaf, talking about Nicola Sturgeon on Friday - it’s been ‘difficult and traumatic’ but she is doing well he said 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/0zgDZkCZs2 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 11, 2023

Mr Yousaf’s loyalty could never be questioned, but his timing leaves much to be desired.

Just nine minutes after the Kuenssberg show ended, Ms Sturgeon was formally arrested by Police Scotland, which announced that “a 52-year-old woman” had been held “as a suspect” in the investigation into SNP finances and funding.

After more than seven hours in custody, at 5.24pm, she was “released without charge, pending further investigation”, as Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie had been before her.

