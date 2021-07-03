Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

The little girl had been missing from Lexington since February and was found hiding in a closet inside the home on West 8th Street in Paris, WKYT reported. The Paris Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday night that the little girl had been found, saying they were investigating the abduction.

The task force had gotten a search warrant to search the home as part of an investigation into the sale of oxycodone and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Facebook post.

Solomon Fields, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon and was being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center Saturday.

Fields is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (Schedule 1 and 2 non-narcotics), trafficking in marijuana and custodial interference, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Bourbon District Court Wednesday, according to court records.

Paris police Detective Earl Hatter told WKYT that a woman and four children were found in Fields’ home. The television station reported that Fields says the missing child is his daughter, but that police had not confirmed that.

Hatter said the child had been returned to her home.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Zanaa Johnson, 5, has been missing from Lexington since Feb. 25. The website said the girl “may be in the company of her mother.”

