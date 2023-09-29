Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond after leaving home through window, Texas cops say

A 5-year-old boy missing from his Texas home was found dead in a nearby pond hours later, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff’s officials said in a news briefing streamed by KRIV that Los Jones was reported missing at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. It’s believed he was missing for about an hour before family members called 911, Maj. Earl Dean said.

Dean said Los likely escaped the home by going through his bedroom window.

Crews searched for Los for hours until surveillance footage of a neighboring home showed him walking toward a pond about three blocks from his home, sheriff’s officials said.

Searchers used a drone, helicopter and a K-9 crew to look for Los, who was found in the pond that night, Dean said.

The child’s mother and aunt were home when he went missing, but it’s unclear if any charges will be filed. Dean said the investigation is ongoing.

“They are very distraught, naturally” Dean said of the family. “It’s tragic to lose any loved one, but especially a child.”

The incident occurred in the Katy area, a western suburb of Houston.