Missing 48-year-old lobster fisher from N.S. found dead in Sissiboo River, police say

WEYMOUTH FALLS, N.S. — Police say a 48-year-old lobster fisherman who was last seen jumping into a river in Digby County on Wednesday has been found dead.

RCMP said in a release Saturday the body of Graham Cromwell was found in the river around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police had said the man from Weymouth Falls, N.S. was last seen by Fisheries Department inspectors jumping into the Sissiboo River on Wednesday night.

The river sits along Nova Scotia's southwestern coast, and empties into St. Mary's Bay.

A Fisheries Department spokesperson said earlier this week Cromwell and three others were fishing near Weymouth Falls and allegedly fled when two fishery officers attempted to carry out an inspection.

The four fishers fled on foot and jumped into the water, and inspectors were only able to find three of them, prompting a days-long search for Cromwell involving several police units as well as search and rescue services and the federal fisheries department.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press