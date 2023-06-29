Missing 16-year-old victim saved from gang following county lines drugs bust

From left to right: Malik Paul, Ellis Davey, Michael Nwadire, Dylan Newman (Met Police)

A missing 16-year-old has been rescued from a gang following a county lines drugs bust.

The child, who had travelled from Croydon, had been missing for two days but was found at an address in Dundee following a Met and Police Scotland under Operation Orochi last November

The four men arrested at the address were jailed for a total of 14 years at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday after police found supplies of crack cocaine, heroine and a stash of knives at the Dundee property.

A stash of knives was also found at the address (Met Police)

The four arrested and jailed were:

* Malik Paul, 26, of Dynevor Road, Hackney, who was sentenced to five years’ and four months imprisonment;

* Michael Nwadire, 28, of Balmore Crescent, Barnet, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment;

* Dylan Newman, 21, of no fixed address, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment;

* Ellis Davey, 22, of Springfield Avenue, Merton, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Detective Constable Jamie Helps, from Operation Orochi, said: “This sentence sends a message to drug dealers that Op Orochi has no borders and we will work relentlessly with our colleagues across the UK to bring you to justice.

“Drugs devastate communities and destroy lives, but these men did not care about this as long as they made money.

“The public may believe that county lines does not have a wider impact on communities, but the consequences of this type of criminality should not be underestimated.”

On November 14, 2022, the 16-year-old was reported missing to the Operation Orochi team.

Two days later, officers arrested Davey at an address on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. He was found with 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Newman was arrested in possession of an active class A drugs line at a secondary address on Strathmartine Road.

Police then arrested Paul and Nwadire at an address on Monifieth Road.

Since 1 April 2022 Orochi, working closely with Rescue and Response, have conducted 23 operations, rescuing 33 children from county lines and charged 31 individuals with modern slavery offences.