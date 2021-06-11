Missing for 11 years, Kerala woman found living near her home secretly with lover

The room where Rehman and Sajitha were living together.

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): A girl from Palakkad district of Kerala, who went missing in 2010, has been traced 11 years after her family had filed a missing complaint. The girl, now 28 years old, was found living all these years with her lover in a house, which is barely 500 metres away from her home.

According to the police, Sajitha's family had filed a complaint with police in 2010 but she could not be traced.

The police said that Rehman (34) and Sajitha (28) were living together in his room at his house secretly in Ayilur village in Palakkad. Rehman's parents, sister and nephew were also living in the same house but they did not know about the presence of Sajitha.

Interestingly, Rehman went missing in March 2021 and the police launched a probe after receiving the complaint. While the investigation was underway, Rehman's brother spotted him at a police checkpoint.

Rehman's brother identified him and reported to the police. Later, Rehman was taken to the police station where he revealed that he was staying with Sajitha who went missing in 2010.

The police said Rehman did not allow anyone to go near his room. "If someone goes near his room, he used to get angry so his family members did not go there. When he was at home, he used to take food into his room," the police said.

Sajitha used to come out of the room in the night through an open window for relieving herself and to spend some time outside. They planned to leave the place and live somewhere else but their plan did not work due to financial issues. Rehman had arranged a television for her inside the room.

The couple told reporters that they were in a relationship but feared to declare it as their families would have objected.

The police recorded statements of the couple and produced them in court. Sajitha told the court that she wants to live with Rehman. Later, the court sent Sajitha with Rehman. (ANI)