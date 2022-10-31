Missile strikes reported across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv

(ES)

Ukrainian officials have reported a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities on Monday morning.

Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after more than 10 explosions, witnesses said.

Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city was struck by two missiles which targeted “a critical infrastructure facility”. Blasts were also reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy.

“Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities,” Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, wrote in messaging app Telegram.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its particiaption in a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

More follows