A Missile Just Struck Poland, Killing Two. So, Will Poland Invoke NATO Article 5?

One more missile of unknown origin landed in Poland today, killing two.

The rocket was almost certainly meant to strike targets in neighboring Ukraine.

This incident could lead Poland to retaliate or request greater help from the rest of the NATO alliance.

An unclaimed missile exploded in Poland today—killing two Poles, and causing the Polish government to rush into an emergency session. The missile exploded during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Associated Press , citing Polish media, reported a “projectile” struck an area where grain was drying, killing two in the town of Przewodów. Przewodów is approximately five miles from the Polish-Ukrainian border, and about 50 miles due north of the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The attack was apparently part of a wide-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy network. Russian forces, according to Ukraine, fired at least 85 missiles at targets across Ukraine, including Lviv. Russia has destroyed at least 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to deprive the country of heat and electricity before the coming winter.

It’s not clear what kind of munition hit Przewodów. Whatever it was, it traveled several hundred miles under its own power, ruling out a short-range artillery rocket. Likely candidates for the attack include the Russian Iskander-K land-based cruise missile, Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile, 3M-14 sea-launched cruise missile, and the X-55 air-launched cruise missile. Another possibility is the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic weapon.

Yet another possibility is that the munition was a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile that had been fired during Russia’s missile blitz and went off course. This sort of friendly fire is a fairly common occurrence: In the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, anti-aircraft fire from defending U.S. forces killed 49 American civilians and wounded 35 more .

If it was Russia, it’s not clear whether Polish air defenses detected the incoming munition. The U.S. Army also deployed two Patriot missile batteries to Poland in March; One battery guards the airport at Rzeszow, where U.S. military aid is flown in, but the other’s location is unknown. The Patriot batteries would have been far better equipped to detect the mishap, though either one would have had to be relatively close to the impact location to detect a low-flying cruise missile. Even if the Patriot batteries detected the missile, it is uncertain whether or not the rules of engagement would have allowed either to engage a Russian projectile.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in NATO. Poland has insisted on calling millions of Ukrainians who have fled to the country “guests” instead of refugees . It has also donated 230 tanks, 40 infantry fighting vehicles, more than 100 artillery pieces, air-to-air missiles, and ammunition to Ukraine’s armed forces. Warsaw has also instituted a massive arms buildup, ordering 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters , 250 Abrams tanks, and 96 Apache attack helicopters from the United States, and a further 1,000 K-2 tanks, 672 K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 light combat aircraft from South Korea .

Poland has a particular enmity with Russia going back to World War II, when the Russian-led USSR jointly invaded and occupied Poland along with Nazi Germany. The USSR was also responsible for the Katyn Massacre , wherein 22,000 Polish POWs, police, and intellectuals were systematically killed. At least five million Poles were killed in World War II , and during the Cold War, Poland was a captive nation in the Soviet bloc.

Poland’s government went into an emergency session after the attack. Poland is a member of NATO, and can expect NATO political and military backing. Military action by the alliance is not guaranteed, however: The first course of action would be Poland invoking Article 4 , which would be a request for discussion and consultation on the incident by all 30 members of the alliance. Article 5 , in which “an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies,” could trigger direct military support, but it would be subject to an alliance-wide consensus—unless individual members decided to act unilaterally.

An investigation will prove which side fired the missile. It could very well be Russia, it could very well be Ukraine. A Ukrainian attack would be a genuine mistake in the act of self-defense against an aggressor, while a Russian attack would be part of Putin’s aggressive war against his neighbor.

It would be wise not to rush to judgment.

