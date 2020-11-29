If you missed it at Wiggle, this Amazon Cyber Monday Garmin Edge 1030 deal could be your second chance

Garmin cyber monday

In the run-up to Black Friday, Wiggle made early waves in the Black Friday storm by slashing the venerable Garmin Edge 1030 computer by 40 per cent, down from the RRP of £499.99 to a much more competitive £299.99.

Many of you snapped the deal up, and those of you who did probably enjoyed your Rapha Black Friday ride being directed by its impressive maps and its gigantic crystal clear display, or you're currently digging into your latest VO2 Max increase, or laughing at the computer's suggestion of a 48-hour rest period while planning your route for tomorrow.

But maybe you decided to hold fire, and then Wiggle - understandably, but regrettably - sold out. Kicking yourself, you headed to the Black Friday sales to search for the same price elsewhere, to no avail.

Maybe you're still holding hope that the Cyber Monday Garmin sales will deliver? Well, we're here to tell you that Amazon might just have offered you a second chance.

Regrettably, Amazon isn't offering quite the groundbreaking deal that Wiggle had, but you can find it at a still-respectable 34% off, down to £329.33, however, you'll need to factor in a £10 delivery charge on top - no Prime free delivery here, unfortunately. Oh and we're unsure why 33p, but we don't make the rules.

Want to know whether it's worth it? Read our Garmin 1030 review

Garmin Edge 1030 | 34% off at Amazon UK

Was £499.99 | Now £329.33 (+ £10 delivery)

Act fast, as there are only 14 remaining in stock, and you don't want to be left wanting once again.

About the Edge 1030

The 1030 may no longer be the flagship computer in Garmin's range, but it's still very worthy of consideration, with its 3-inch touch screen, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, extensive battery life and a sizeable breadth of features.

If you're planning to use the Garmin 1030 as a training aid or navigation tool, then it's a powerful cycling computer with a large colour screen and a wealth of features. While some of Garmin's past offerings have offered mixed results, the 1030 has proven itself to be one of the most reliable.

A 20-hour battery life makes it a suitable option for long-distance riders - from endurance racing to bikepacking and audax - not to mention all the other data it can provide. Amongst its many features are ClimbPro (for more in-depth climb details) Heat and Altitude Acclimation, Training API (for sharing workouts, training plans and courses), and hydration and nutrition tracking and alerts.

Mapping is incredibly detailed. Upload courses via Garmin Connect and IQ apps like Komoot, Strava or RidewithGPS, or create them directly on the 1030 by searching for waypoints or dropping pins on a map.

For the data nerds, the Garmin 1030 tracks pretty much every metric under the sun, and you can make full use of the large screen to display your power, HR and speed, plus more advanced metrics if you've got the compatible sensors.

Garmin Edge 1030 not for you?

If the Garmin 1030 feels like a bit too much data-nerding for you, then why not take a look at the mid-level Edge 520 Plus? It provides easy-to-use GPS navigation, tracks your FTP and connects with your heart-rate monitor, and has a battery life of around 15 hours.

