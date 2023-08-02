Missed the ‘supermoon’ Tuesday night? You’ll have another chance to see it in KC soon

A full, red “supermoon” shined over Kansas City Tuesday night.

Did you miss it?

This supermoon, or “Sturgeon Moon,” is a phenomenon in which the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth while the moon’s phase is full, according to NASA. The moon was much larger and brighter than the average night during this time.

The supermoon happens about three or four times every year, and they usually happen consecutively.

So, if you didn’t catch the first supermoon, you will have another chance soon.

The next supermoon, the “Full Blue Moon,” appears on Aug. 30.

This is the next time the moon will be its closest to Earth for this orbit. You can catch the moon in the sky starting at 8:36 p.m., according to NASA.

WHY IS IT CALLED FULL BLUE MOON?

The phrase “blue moon” comes from the 16th-century expression “the Moon is blue,” meaning something that was impossible, according to Britannica. Now, it’s used to refer to something that rarely happens.

Blue moons typically happen every two and a half years when there are two supermoons in the same calendar month, according to NASA.

The most recent blue moon happened in October 2020.

HOW CAN I SEE IT?

Find an unobstructed view anywhere in the city and look up.

You might be able to see white and grey patches on the moon if your eyesight is good enough. These patches are solidified volcanic lava flows, according to NASA.

With the help of binoculars or a telescope, you can see the moon’s texture, it’s craters and mountain ridges. You have a better chance of seeing the stars beside the moon if you’re further away from light pollution.

Union Station hosted a viewing party for its members Tuesday on the top floor of its western parking garage.