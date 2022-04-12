Missed the Sephora Sale? SpaceNK Is Offering 20% Off All Its Makeup — For Everyone

Mercedes Viera
·3 min read

The Sephora VIB Sale might be dead and gone, but you still have a chance to add some iconic makeup products to your arsenal look thanks to SpaceNK. Starting today through April 16, you can save 20% off on all makeup. And we mean everything that this prestige beauty boutique carries, whether it’s classics like Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Reinassance palette or newcomers like Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch liquid blush. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50. If you’ve been meaning to stock up on just about anything, now’s your time to shop rarely-discounted brands like NARS, By Terry, and Hourglass. Never shopped SpaceNK before?=[—— we’ve included some of our favorite buys below to get you started.

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder $39 $31.20

The iconic Laura Mercier loose powder makes sure your look stays fresh and shine-free all day long and is an absolute must-have. Make-up artists love it for its ability to set makeup without totally getting rid of that ever-elusive glow. Whether it’s your first time trying it out or you’re stocking up for the warmer months, there’s no better time to add this essential to your collection.

Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Look $230 $184

If window shopping the entire Charlotte Tilbury collection is your favorite past-time, we got some great news: This set includes everything your makeup bag has yearned for. We’re talking full-sized eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, lip liner, and lip lacquer. That’s almost a full face but is compact enough to pack for your summer travels.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette $50.40 $40.32

A classic that’s still totally relevant, the Modern Renaissance palette is a timeless buy for everyone even remotely interested in makeup. With 14 matte and shimmery warm shades, there are endless eye look combinations to try out.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $30 $24

With such an amazing deal on a classic bestseller from NARS, it’s no wonder there are only a few shades available right now. The Radiant Creamy Concealer is famous for a reason: It imparts medium-to-full buildable coverage without any of the creasing or dry under eyes.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick $48 $38.40

The Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish gives you all the benefits of a liquid foundation in a handy stick. No need for brushes or sponges, simply apply and blend with your fingers. Oh, and it can be used as a concealer while still being weightless and long-lasting.

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Original SPF50+ $42.50 $34

If liquid foundations are more your vibe and you’d prefer something lightweight, the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream is what we’d recommend. Another all-in-one product, it’s a color-correcting cream, full-coverage foundation, primer, concealer, anti-aging serum, and moisturizer.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $24.50 $19.60

Suffice to say, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch will last you forever. I’m sure you’d heard just how insanely pigmented this liquid blush is — just a tiny drop is enough for one cheek. But it’s also easy to blend. After a few taps of your fingers, your cheeks will be rosy and glowy. There’s nothing better!

At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

