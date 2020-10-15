Missed Out on Prime Day? These Top-Rated Smartwatches Are Still on Sale

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 brought shoppers super rare discounts on countless covetable items, from $4,000 off smart TVs to must-shop deals for less than $50. And although the two-day event officially ended last night, there are still plenty of major post-Prime Day sales worth shopping. If you’re aiming to score on discounted tech before the holidays, check out today’s deals on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches — markdowns are as steep as $70 off.

Some of Samsung’s top-rated wearable technology is included in the promotion. The original Bluetooth- and GPS-enabled Galaxy Watch Active is the most affordable of the bunch, coming in at just $139 on sale. Meanwhile, the Active 2 is also extremely marked down, with a $70 price drop bringing it to $309.99. The devices are available in a host of versatile colors, from black with camel brown accents to pink and rose gold.

Best Post-Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

“The watch is completely customizable,” wrote one reviewer of the Galaxy Active 2, which boasts over 10,000 five-star ratings. “You can choose what notifications you want to receive on your watch and how (vibration, sound, or both). You can arrange the widgets in any order, add and subtract apps, and navigate by scrolling between them or use the digital haptic bezel. I have uninstalled the Apps I did not find useful to conserve battery life and added a couple, including Alexa.”

Of the discounted watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the newest release. It’s full of innovative features like an automatic sleep tracker and voice functionality that can read your texts, make calls, or initiate fitness coaching on command. Reviewers say it’s also a whole lot lighter than older Galaxy Watch models, making it comfortable to wear while working out. Currently $30 off, now’s a great time to give it a go.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy Watches at their discounted prices while you still can. With Prime Day over and done with, there’s no telling how long these deals will last.

Samsung Galaxy Active Watch, Blue and Green, $139 (orig. $199.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Pink Gold, $309.99 (orig. $379.99)

