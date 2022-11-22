Missed Prime Day? Here are 13 money-saving tips every savvy Amazon shopper should know as Black Friday approaches

Serah Louis
·9 min read
Missed Prime Day? Here are 13 money-saving tips every savvy Amazon shopper should know as Black Friday approaches
Missed Prime Day? Here are 13 money-saving tips every savvy Amazon shopper should know as Black Friday approaches

Everyone loves the convenience of online shopping, but Amazon must be doing something special to get this many people to commit to a $139 annual subscription.

More than 150 million have signed up for a Prime membership, demonstrating their love for Amazon’s free shipping, huge range of products and great digital content. (Seriously, don’t sleep on Prime Video and The Boys.)

That said, this e-retailer has become so successful and so gargantuan that it’s easy to lose track of all of its many offers, programs, sales and deals. Here are some of the many ways you can save money when shopping at Amazon, including a few hacks Jeff Bezos probably hopes you don’t know.

Don’t miss

  • A TikToker paid off $17,000 in credit card debt by cash stuffing — can it work for you?

  • Black Friday has come early! Save on gifts now with these 20 Amazon deals you don't want to miss

  • Over 65% of Americans don't shop around for a better car insurance deal — and that could be costing you $500 a month

1. Get rewarded for your patience

If you aren’t going to press your face against the windowpane as you wait for your package to arrive — we’ve all been there — choose No-Rush Shipping at checkout instead.

You won’t get your items as fast but you can earn some cool rewards. Any customer can earn a discount that gets applied to their order, but Prime members can also receive promotional offers for future purchases.

Keep in mind that these rewards do expire within a specified time frame if you don’t use them.

2. Find marked-down items at the warehouse

It is a warehouse of a large-scale shopping center
dreamnikon / Shutterstock

The rush of getting a great deal on a previously loved item isn’t restricted to garage sales. Amazon Warehouse sells items that have been opened, used or slightly damaged — sometimes at major discounts.

You can find a bunch of electronics and gadgets on this page, so if you’re shopping for a gift on a budget, this could be a great place to start. Amazon will also tell you what condition each item is in to help you decide whether you’re actually getting good value for the price.

If you already know what product you’re looking for, just search it up on Amazon as you’d normally do and keep an eye out for “Used” offers, with Amazon Warehouse as the seller.

3. Get ‘add-on’ items without spending $25

“Add-on” items are small odds-and-ends, like cat toys or sticky notes, that are too cheap for Amazon to profitably ship on their own. Normally you can’t buy them unless you add them to a shipment of $25 or more.

However, there’s one sneaky hack that will allow you to fool the system.

You can reach the $25 threshold by pre-ordering an upcoming book or video game. You won’t get charged for that item until the release date, but you can tack a few add-on items to your purchase that will ship right away. Then you can cancel your pre-order if you want — you monster.

4. Share your Prime membership

Happy family looking at tablet together
fizkes / Shutterstock

Get your whole family in on those Prime benefits, while paying for only one membership.

Amazon Household lets you add up to one more adult, four teens and four child profiles to an account. You can split membership fees with a spouse or family member and share digital content like eBooks, apps and games with your kids.

You aren’t allowed to share any Prime benefits with young children, however, and you can’t share Prime benefits at all if you’re using a discounted membership, such as Prime Student.

5. Get a six-month free trial if you’re a student

With tuition fees and loans dragging them down, students need all the financial help they can get.

With Amazon Prime Student, college and university kids get an extended, six-month free trial of Amazon Prime and only pay half the regular membership fee if they choose to continue their membership while they’re in school.

Students get free two-day shipping on eligible items and access to thousands of movies and TV shows through Prime Video and songs through Prime Music. They’re also eligible for exclusive deals and discounts, so keep a look-out for textbooks and other college essentials.

6. Watch even more movies and shows for free

Single woman watching online tv in the night sitting on a couch in the living room at home
Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Don’t look down on Prime Video as a Netflix wannabe. The streaming service has some great content, and you won’t need to pay extra if you already have a Prime membership.

If you run out of free Prime movies and TV shows to watch, don’t worry. Amazon allows you to add on “Prime Channels” like HBO, Showtime and CBS All Access for an additional fee.

Each channel typically includes a 7-day free trial, so you can binge season 20 of NCIS on Paramount+, then cancel your subscription before the trial ends if you don’t feel like paying for more.

7. One-day delivery is just the start

Everyone knows about Amazon’s One-Day Delivery, which gets you items by 9 p.m. the next day. But the online retailer offers multiple free delivery options with a Prime membership.

Shoppers in thousands of cities and towns are able to get same-day delivery, depending on what they’re buying. You’ll have to order before noon for your items to arrive by 9 p.m. the same day.

And shoppers in select U.S. cities can get their food shipped fast with 2-Hour Grocery Delivery or even get packages delivered straight into their home with Amazon’s Key Smart Lock Kit.

Read more: Trade up while the market is down: Here are the best investing apps to pounce on 'once-in-a-generation' opportunities (even if you're a beginner)

8. Dig deep into the digital library

Woman reading a novel on a tablet and drinking her coffee.
Erlo Brown / Shutterstock

Prime members get access to Prime Reading — a digital library with more than 1,000 books and magazines to choose from.

You can use a Kindle E-reader, Fire tablet or just download the Kindle app to your phone to check out some good reads. You can download up to 10 titles at a time and opt for Audible narration on some books if you don’t feel like reading.

For bookworms who aren’t satisfied with the regular service, you can try a 30-day free trial of Kindle Unlimited in order to explore over a million titles. The premium service lets you borrow books without worrying about due dates and is available for $9.99 a month if you decide to commit after the trial.

9. Trade unwanted items for gift cards

If you’ve got some old electronics or books hoarded away in your closet, don’t let them languish in the dark. The e-retailer has a trade-in program that lets you exchange unwanted items for Amazon gift cards and up to 25% off a new eligible Amazon device.

Your items will need to meet certain criteria, so check the customer service page for more details before sending them in. Luckily, you won’t need to pay for shipping, even if the items don’t get accepted.

Though, if you’d prefer cash for your old electronics, Amazon is far from the only option. And don't forget, you can also get free gift cards online just for watching videos and taking surveys.

10. Take some of the stress out of parenting

Portrait of young happy man and woman holding newborn cute babe
fizkes / Shutterstock

New parents? Say no more.

Prime members who sign up for Amazon Family can get a 15% baby registry discount and a free Welcome Box, which includes full-, travel- and sample-size products for both the parents and baby.

Amazon also sends out a helpful email newsletter with parenting tips from experts, product recommendations and exclusive deals, so don’t give in to the reflex and shove it into the trash.

11. Save with automatic deliveries

Are you the type of person who buys everything online, including toilet paper and batteries? Long-accustomed Amazon shoppers should consider signing up for the Subscribe & Save program.

You subscribe to purchase items that you’d buy regularly and get them delivered automatically on whatever recurring date you set. Along with free shipping and can save up to 10% off on one to four subscriptions and up to 15% with five or more subscriptions per delivery.

If you’re concerned about overstocking on items, no problem. Amazon will send you a reminder email before each delivery with the list of items and applicable discounts, so you can skip or cancel an auto-purchase at any time.

12. Get deeper discounts at Whole Foods

Different food in paper bag on wooden background, close up.
KucherAV / Shutterstock

Yet another reason to get a Prime membership: deals on groceries.

Prime members get special weekly deals at Whole Foods — which is owned by Amazon — as well as an extra 10% off items that are already on sale.

And remember that free two-hour grocery delivery option? You can get whatever you need from Whole Foods delivered within that window, so you won’t get burned if you forget the milk for tonight’s potato gratin.

13. Shop Amazon Outlet for clearance items

While Amazon Warehouse gets you discounts on opened and refurbished items, it’s pretty limited to tech. Amazon Outlet, on the other hand, lets you save on all sorts of products, from gardening tools to jewelry.

Items on this digital sales rack haven’t been used or opened already but include overstocked, seasonal and clearance inventory.

It’s not all Christmas stockings in July, so be sure to check it out before paying full price on your next purchase.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Latest Stories

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on