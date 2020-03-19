Missing March Madness bracket: Playing out the full schedule, scores for 2020 NCAA Tournament
The 2019-20 season marks an unenviable first in the storied history of the NCAA Tournament: There is no NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA on March 12 made the undoubtedly difficult decision to cancel March Madness, prematurely ending the season and leaving only questions as to what might have been. And while college basketball isn’t the only sport missing competition right now, it certainly feels more pointed without that familiar, frenzied sprint to the finish line.
Which leads us to this: In lieu of an actual tournament — of upsets, buzzer-beaters, barn-burners, of the thrill of victory and of the agony of defeat — Sporting News will instead play out the entire 2020 NCAA Tournament ourselves.
SN wlll use Ryan Fagan’s final projected Field of 68 to create the field and, beginning on Thursday, will play out the NCAA Tournament over the course it was supposed to take, all the way through the national championship game on April 6. And each team will advance not on who SN thinks might have won, but based on voting from SN’s social poll, published on the respective day the games would have been played.
That's one kind of March Madness.
With that, here’s everything you need to know about the March Madness bracket that could have been: seeds, scores and highlights.
March Madness seeds by region
Midwest
1. Kansas
2. Creighton
3. Michigan State
4. Louisville
5. Butler
6. West Virginia
7. Illinois
8. Houston
9. Indiana
10. Utah State
11. ETSU
12. Cincinnati
13. Akron
14. Belmont
15. North Dakota State
16. Robert Morris/N.C. Central
West
1. Gonzaga
2. San Diego State
3. Maryland
4. Oregon
5. Auburn
6. BYU
7. Saint Mary’s
8. Colorado
9. Oklahoma
10. Arizona State
11. N.C. State/Wichita State
12. Liberty
13. New Mexico State
14. UC Irvine
15. Boston University
16. Siena/Prairie View A&M
East
1. Dayton
2. Florida State
3. Duke
4. Seton Hall
5. Ohio State
6. Iowa
7. Michigan
8. Providence
9. Rutgers
10. Marquette
11. UCLA/Richmond
12. Yale
13. Vermont
14. Northern Kentucky
15. Hofstra
16. Eastern Washington
South
1. Baylor
2. Villanova
3. Kentucky
4. Wisconsin
5. Virginia
6. Penn State
7. Arizona
8. LSU
9. USC
10. Florida
11. Texas Tech
12. Stephen F. Austin
13. North Texas
14. Bradley
15. Winthrop
16. Little Rock
First-round matchups
Thursday, March 19
Matchup
Outcome
(1) Kansas vs. (16) N.C. Central
TBD
(8) Houston vs. (9) Indiana
TBD
(5) Butler vs. (12) Cincinnati
TBD
(4) Louisville vs. (13) Akron
TBD
(6) West Virginia vs. (11) ETSU
TBD
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) Belmont
TBD
(7) Illinois vs. (10) Utah State
TBD
(2) Creighton vs. (15) North Dakota State
TBD
(1) Dayton vs. (16) Eastern Washington
TBD
(8) Providence vs. (9) Rutgers
TBD
(5) Ohio State vs. (12) Yale
TBD
(4) Seton Hall vs. (13) Vermont
TBD
(6) Iowa vs. (11) Richmond
TBD
(3) Duke vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
TBD
(7) Michigan vs. (10) Marquette
TBD
(2) Florida State vs. (15) Hofstra
TBD
Friday, March 20
Matchup
Outcome
(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Siena
TBD
(8) Colorado vs. (9) Oklahoma
TBD
(5) Auburn vs. (12) Liberty
TBD
(4) Oregon vs. (13) New Mexico State
TBD
(6) BYU vs. (11) Wichita State
TBD
(3) Maryland vs. (14) UC Irvine
TBD
(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Arizona State
TBD
(2) San Diego State vs. (15) Boston Univ
TBD
(1) Baylor vs. (16) Little Rock
TBD
(8) LSU vs. (9) USC
TBD
(5) Virginia vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin
TBD
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) North Texas
TBD
(6) Penn State vs. (11) Texas Tech
TBD
(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Bradley
TBD
(7) Arizona vs. (10) Florida
TBD
(2) Villanova vs. (15) Winthrop
TBD
Second-round matchups
Saturday, March 21
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Friday, March 22
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Sweet 16 matchups
Thursday, March 26
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Friday, March 27
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Elite Eight matchups
Saturday, March 28
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Sunday, March 29
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
Final Four
Saturday, April 4
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD
National championship
Monday, April 6
Matchup
Outcome
TBD vs. TBD
TBD