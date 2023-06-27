Missed Glastonbury? Here’s how to watch the festival from home

Sir Elton John has thanked his fans after his headline set at Glastonbury on Sunday night, saying they will be in his “heart and soul forever” (PA) (PA Wire)

After months of anticipation, weeks of build-up and days of frenzied partying, Glastonbury is finally over. Over 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm to dance themselves silly over the course of four days – but of course now that the fun is over, both attendees and those who didn’t make it down can catch up on everything they missed.

Here’s how to watch (and enjoy) Glastonbury all over again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How do you watch Glastonbury from home?

The easiest way to catch most of the headline and higher-billing acts is on BBC iPlayer. The BBC partnered with Glastonbury once again this year to film the event, which means that a good chunk of gigs are now in one convenient location for you to explore.

There you can browse headline acts (such as Elton John, of course, and the Arctic Monkeys) but also some of the smaller sets. Hot Chip, Fred again.. and Fatboy Slim are all there, and iPlayer has also plucked out some of the standout individual tracks, meaning you can zero in on exactly what you want to watch.

Plus, it’s a great way of getting closer to the action than you’ll ever manage in the audience.

But it’s not all on iPlayer…

Hard to imagine, I know, but BBC iPlayer doesn’t have all the answers. Some of the best insights into what goes on at the festival are actually on the socials.

Glastonbury itself has its own TikTok account where people can catch up on the action, while the #Glastonbury hashtag is also good for a browse and a laugh – where else can you watch videos about Laughing Yoga at the same time as profiles of new area Carhenge?

On Twitter, follow certain accounts (the #Glastonbury hashtag is a good place to start, of course) for great insights into life backstage. Though Lana Del Rey’s gig was cut short, for instance, one user captured a video backstage, immortalising the moment she and the crowd sung her hit song Video Game a-capella.

I captured this iconic moment backstage…when Glastonbury shut off the power and Lana kept singing. And the crowd joined in…100,000 people making history pic.twitter.com/mNAQF4gV3i — Rob Grant (@robgrantdotcom) June 27, 2023

For more personalised content, many of the artists who attended (such as Loyle Carner) have shared their own snaps and videos from the festival, whether that’s backstage videos or snaps of them chatting to other artists.

And in terms of comedy (if that happens to float your boat), Munya Chawawa has you covered. Catch his skit on Instagram and Twitter with Glasto performer Thundercat, satirising what it’s like to get lost at the festival (spoiler: it’s 100% accurate, and filmed on-site to boot).