I Missed Football. Then I Watched Netflix's 'The English Game'

Photo credit: Oliver Upton - Netflix

From Esquire

This is obviously far from being actually important, but the total lack of live sport happening is one of the many shit things about the current coronavirus situation. It doesn't matter in itself, but it's a symbol of normality that's left a gigantic gap in its absence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So it's fortuitous that Netflix's new drama series The English Game has just landed. It's all about the late Victorian-era footballing rivalry between East Lancashire neighbours Darwen and Blackburn Rovers, from Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes.

Photo credit: Oliver Upton - Netflix

I hate Downtown Abbey, the work of Julian Fellowes, and Blackburn Rovers. But still, it's something football-adjacent. I've been working from home for a week-and-a-half now, and I've already exhausted all the Burnley FC season reviews and every major tournament goals compilation since USA '94 on YouTube. At this point I'd binge an eight-part series which was just the same static photo of John O'Shea if Netflix dropped it.

So: on one level, The English Game is unmitigated bollocks. It's also unmitigated bollocks on the next eight or nine levels beneath that. It is rubbish. It is really, really honkingly bad.

In the grand Fellowes tradition, there's an upstairs-downstairs, nobs-versus-plebs, clash of classes dynamic. Darwen are t'reet pluckeh lads and lasses from down t'mill, wi' flat caps and odd pan-northern accents that slide from Greater Manchester all the way over to Humberside. Blackburn is made up of interchangeable toffs, all upset at the way upstarts Darwen are muscling in on their football. I watched the whole thing, and I can't say for certain if any of them apart from Arthur, the biggest and poshest toff, had names.

Photo credit: Oliver Upton - Netflix

Some of the dialogue is chewy beyond belief. "Only gentlemen have lifted the Cup. From their fine schools, with their fine clothes and their fine lives," says t'mill owner. "Imagine what it would mean if we did." The dialogue that isn't chewy is simply indigestible: characters wander around describing what they're doing, or walk into rooms explaining what they're doing to people they've presumably been talking to for some time. At one point a cotton trader tells a room full of other cotton traders how cotton trading works.



Story continues

Then there are jarring bits where players suddenly sound like they're doing an on-the-whistle chat with Gabriel Clarke. "It were just a bit of banter, that’s all," says one. Another tells teammates to "pass and move", and to "hit them on the break". Another still quotes Alex Ferguson's famous "knock them off their fucking perch" line. During one game, a player does a dragback, and another does a Zidane roulette. I'm not a martyr to historical accuracy, but at least try not to make it look like these Victorians are training for Eric Cantona's off-shore cage tournament from that Nike ad.

There's also the fundamental problem of actors pretending to play football in TV and film: they look exactly like actors pretending to play football. I've seen football. I know what it looks like. It does not look like actors fake-tackling each other with heavily rehearsed stage-tussling and not-even-quarter-arsed goalkeeping.

Take this, for instance – I rewound it twice, then took a screenshot. Look at this. This is meant to set up the prowess of Arthur, the main Big Posh Nob. It's the first scene. He bursts through on goal. He shoots.

Photo credit: Netflix

Keeper's got it covered.

Photo credit: Netflix

It's right there.

Photo credit: Netflix

Good effort mate. Right, still nil-nil, lads.

Unrelatedly, I also obsessed with a tiny, two-second cutaway at the end of a scene, where a toff takes a shot at snooker and manages to miss the ball they were aiming at completely from perhaps 18 inches away. I rewound it four times. How? How did he miss completely? Was that the best take? Are they deliberately taking the piss?

Somewhere, deep down, there is a good drama in here. There’s a good drama to be made about how football has always been political, from its use as a recruiting tool in the First World War. But by god, this is not it.

And yet.

I just ploughed through all of it, back to back. That's what going cold turkey on live sport will do to you. It'll make you tell yourself you care about Big Posh Nob's wife's baby and some minor barney about a five per cent pay cut down t'mill, because you want to see someone kick a football about.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like