Here’s what you missed in Episode 3 of ‘Hard Knocks’ with the Dolphins

The third episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins” premiered on Tuesday night, with a focus on the team’s preparation for the start of its December slate, among other topics.

Here are the highlights from the episode.

December redemption

In the lead-up to the Dolphins’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders, coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged how last year’s five-game losing streak in December was fueling this season’s team. He alluded to it on multiple occasions while addressing the team.

“It’s like poetic justice,” he says during a team meeting of the Dolphins being 8-3 for a second straight season.

And after Miami’s 45-15 blowout win against Washington, he tells the team in the road locker room: “Much different than the game after we were 8-3 last year. I don’t think there’s a soul in here that’s surprised.”

The Dolphins made a notable signing in the aftermath of Jaelan Phillips’ season-ending Achilles injury, bringing in multi-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. The episode highlights his first meeting with his position group and first practice in Miami.

“He looks phenomenal,” McDaniel says during practice.

Andrew Van Ginkel spotlight

With Phillips sidelined, the episode focused on Andrew Van Ginkel, whose playing time will increase over the final month of the season.

Cameras inside Van Ginkel’s home showed his wife, Samantha, and two kids as Andrew told his journey as a lightly-recruited prospect to making the most of his opportunity with the Dolphins.

Cameras follow Samantha as she watches the game at a local bar. Andrew was a standout, recording a pick-six in the game.

After the game, they are seen talking on the phone and Samantha says, “We’re getting a cake,” referring to the team’s tradition of rewarding defensive players who force turnovers.

Other notable moments from the episode:

▪ During preparation for the Commanders, wide receivers coach Wes Welker says to his position room: “If we get man coverage, it’s like stealing.” Miami would go on to score 45 points, its second-highest output of the season.

Story continues

▪ Plenty of people reacted to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf supplanting Tyreek Hill as the fastest-tracked ball carrier this season.

“You just need to put a race together. ... If you build the whole platform and everything, you can get sponsors and put up $1 million or something,” Welker says.

▪ Hill, asked about a new dangly earring on his right ear, said it is influenced by New York Giants great Lawrence Taylor, his favorite player growing up.

▪ The preparation for the Dolphins’ roller coaster celebration is shown, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle unveiled as the originator of the celebration.