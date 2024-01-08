What You Missed During the Golden Globes 2024 Live Broadcast

The 81st annual Golden Globes were broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Danielle Brooks (left) and Issa Rae at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

That's a wrap on the 2024 Golden Globes!

This year's kickoff to awards season saw The Bear and Oppenheimer win big, a Suits reunion take place and Taylor Swift brush off host Jo Koy's joke about her.

Steven Yeun gave a shoutout to the driver whose road rage incident inspired Beef when he won the best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture award, and Emma Stone made a rare comment about how much she loves husband Dave McCary when she accepted the best film actress in a comedy or musical honor. America Ferrera gushed over Kevin Costner reciting some lines from her Barbie speech, Paul Giamatti complained about his knees being "shot" when he came to the stage to accept the best performance by a male actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy and Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig made the crowd laugh by dancing around while presenting an award.

Here's a breakdown of what you didn't see on TV at this year's Golden Globe Awards.



Rich Polk/Getty America Ferrera and Kevin Costner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Related: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2024 Golden Globe Film Nominations

Before there ceremony started, Gillian Anderson took her seat at table 117 and Julia Garner stopped by to give her a hug and tell her she looked beautiful. Anderson told PEOPLE what she loved most about her dress was that “it’s covered in Peonies!”

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso walked to their table holding hands, where they sat with Damon's pal Ben Affleck. Selena Gomez took her seat at her table next to Harrison Ford. Ford had a huge smile on his face as the two start talking. Gomez told PEOPLE of her dress, “I love the symmetrical line. Having a cut in the dress really felt edgy and fun.”

Martin Short saw Ford at his table and said. “I’m coming over to hug you,” before getting up from his table to hug Ford. Swift took her seat and cheers-ed guests at her table with her glass of champagne.



As guests were being told to take their seats, Gomez jumped up from her table to run and give Florence Pugh a hug, yelling across the crowded ballroom, “How do I get to you?"

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner held hands as they found their seats. Later in the night, they shared a kiss.

Once the show got underway, Swift showed her support for Succession and stood and clapped for Matthew Macfadyen’s best supporting actor win.

During a commercial break, Jodie Foster rushed over to congratulate Robert Downey Jr. on his best supporting actor win. Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion. Stone received hugs from Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Aniston for her win, plus one from Swift before returning to her table. Swift left just after 7:00 p.m. PT once they announced the winner for the category in which her Eras Tour concert movie was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement.



With one hour left in the show, supporting actress competitors Emily Blunt and Da'Vine Joy Randolph went in for a long hug. Blunt also hung out with Stone inside the ceremony.

🫶 The incredible Emma Stone & Emily Blunt at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! pic.twitter.com/GQz90TNDJ0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Hailee Steinfeld (left) and Billie Eilish at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Related: Where to Stream All the Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

Mark Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Coigney spent most of the night watching the show from the actor's lap. Ford enjoyed most of the ceremony with his 1923 costar Helen Mirren, as the two chatted casually throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, on the livestream, Steven Spielberg kissed Meryl Streep hello (on the lips) on the lips, while Foster chatted with Billie Eilish.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.