What You Missed During the 2024 Oscars: Ryan Gosling's Hype Person, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dance Break and More

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Ryan Gosling at the 2024 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night delivered a lot of fun moments — and even more unfolded behind the scenes.

The 96th annual Academy Awards began with host Jimmy Kimmel poking fun at Robert Downey Jr.'s previous drug addiction, Robert De Niro's younger girlfriend and the Academy voters' decision not to nominate Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Oppenheimer came into the Oscars 2024 with the most nominations with a total of 13. Poor Things followed with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon trailed with 10 nominations. Fan favorite Barbie started the night near the top of the pack, too, with eight nominations.

Though Barbie didn't win Best Picture — that honor went to Oppenheimer — star Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken” with Mark Ronson and a full fleet of Kens, including costars Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir. He even turned the mic over to Gerwig, 40, and stars America Ferrera and Margot Robbie to sing a few lines from the front row. Best Original Song winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell moved the cast to tears with another song from the movie’s soundtrack, "What Was I Made For?"

A naked John Cena presented the award for Best Costume Design, an homage to a streaker crashing the ceremony 50 years ago, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito had a Twins reunion while presenting the Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing honors. Al Pacino received a standing ovation when he closed out the show by presenting Best Picture to the Christopher Nolan-directed historical drama.



PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger (left) and Danny DeVito

Read on for a play-by-play of what didn't make the air at this year’s Academy Awards.

Just before the ceremony kicked off, married couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski chatted with her Oppenheimer costar Cillian Murphy and Downey's wife Susan.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the first award of the night, taking home Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers and bringing the whole auditorium to their feet as she recounted her career's humble beginnings in her acceptance speech.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph

As the night got underway, Blunt, 41, stopped by to say "hi" to her The Fall Guy costar Gosling, 43, during a commercial break, and the Canadian actor jumped out of his seat to give her a hug. Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons, who, earlier approached Tim Robbins to tell the Mystic River star, 65, how much he loved his work, hung out with Annette Bening in the bar area. Nearby, Regina King cheered on American Fiction's Best Adapted Screenplay win from the lobby.

Towards the end of the show's first hour, Downey and Mark Ruffalo put their hands on each other's shoulder and started dancing during a commercial break. De Niro, 80, chatted with Bradley Cooper and greeted the 49-year-old Maestro star's mom Gloria Campano, who came as his date.

Eva Longoria and Florence Pugh talked by the bar, and then Pugh, 28, laughed with Emma Stone during Cena's nude presenting bit. Stone, 35, cheered on her movie Poor Things's wins for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design from the lobby. “I missed every one!” she lamented.

Before Gosling's show-stopping "I'm Just Ken" performance, he received a reassuring hug from his mom. Immediately after he wrapped, he was escorted out and and Gerwig and Robbie, 33, collapsed in their seats as the director made a “mind-blown” gesture with both hands. Gosling reappeared at the Dolby bar, where he smiled and waved to onlookers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ryan Gosling

With just under an hour left to go in the ceremony, Danielle Brooks changed into more comfortable footwear — a pair of sparkly sneakers that she showed off at the bar. Also there, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grabbed some vodka on the rocks after using the bathroom together. The pair seemed "smiley and lovey" according to an eyewitness.

Ariana Grande gave Eilish, 22, an extra hug as they stepped off sage following the "Bad Guy" singer's Best Original Song win. Murphy, 47, went in for a long hug with wife Yvonne McGuinness after picking up the Best Actor award before returning to the stage for Oppenheimer's Best Picture win. Krasinski, 44, moved up a row to sit next to Downey's wife Susan, 50, when their spouses headed to the stage to join Murphy and the Oppenheimer cast for the night's final prize.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 96th annual Academy Awards as it aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in L.A.

