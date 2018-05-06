What you missed in Blue Jays land: Morales shocks the world

Kendrys Morales used the element of surprise to steal his first base in nine years on Tuesday. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

A 3-4 week is never going to lauded as a great victory, but considering the roster chaos surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays – more on that later – it’s safe to say they survived.

After taking two of three in Minnesota, the Blue Jays had to travel to Cleveland for 20 innings in one day, before falling short twice in Tampa. It was a grueling stretch, with a lot of baseball packed into it. Here are a couple of things you might have missed:

The significance of a Kendrys Morales steal

After a miserable start, Morales broke out with a huge game on Tuesday going 3-for-3 with two home runs and two walks. That’s an impressive line, but for an accomplished slugger like Morales, it’s one we expected to see one of these days. What we didn’t expect was a stolen base he managed in the 10th inning – his first since 2009.

To be fair, it was an ugly swipe, aided by Mitch Garver not catching a ball down low cleanly. From the perspective of the Blue Jays DH, it looked like this:

Via MLB.tv

Morales is one of the very slowest players in the game, so it’s a shock to see this event come about in any way, shape, or form. It hasn’t happened since the 34-year-old famously broke his leg celebrating a walk-off grand slam in 2010.

To give you a sense of just how long it’s been since we saw a Morales steal, “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas was at the top of the Billboard charts and Donald Trump was at the exact midpoint of his tenure as the host of “The Apprentice.”

Whenever something happens on a baseball field that we haven’t seen in 3133 days, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate it.

The Blue Jays’ roster shuffle in numbers

Luis Santos was one of the many players at the fringe of the Blue Jays’ roster who got cycled in and out this week. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For a variety of reasons ranging from injuries, to the doubleheader, to Justin Smoak’s paternity leave, the club made an enormous quantity of roster moves this week. Here’s how it broke down.

Total transactions: 23

Activated from DL: 1 (Josh Donaldson)

Sent to DL: 2 (Randal Grichuk, Steve Pearce)

Recalled: 9 (Gift Ngoepe, Tim Mayza, Dwight Smith Jr., Joe Biagini, Luis Santos, Jake Pertricka, Dalton Pompey, Richard Urena, Anthony Alford)

Optioned: 6 (Danny Barnes, Gift Ngoepe, Joe Biagini, Carlos Ramirez, Jake Petricka, Dwight Smith Jr., Richard Urena)

Designated for assignment: 2 (Gift Ngoepe, Luis Santos)

Paternity leave: 1 (Justin Smoak)

Activated from paternity list: 1 (Justin Smoak)

Total players used: 32

Yeah, that’s a lot.

Red flags go up for Aaron Sanchez

Aaron Sanchez hasn’t quite found his footing so far this season. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Sanchez did not have a fantastic week at the office managing to go just 9.2 innings across two starts with a 5.59 ERA and 5.96 FIP to match. Perhaps more alarmingly, he walked more hitters than he struck out in both of his outings.

So far this season, he’s posted more walks than Ks in four of his seven outings, leaving his K/BB at an ugly 1.27 – the sixth-worst mark among qualifying starters. For reference, in his standout 2016 season, he only walked more guys than he struck out in two of his 30 outings.

Sanchez has gotten a lot of credit for pivoting to a changeup-heavy approach, but at this juncture it’s far too early to say that experiment is working, and some of the early returns aren’t great. In a small early-season sample, strikeout and walk rates tell us more about pitchers than anything else, and they don’t tell a very flattering story about the Blue Jays right-hander.

Boring week at the office for Curtis Granderson

Curtis Granderson had an odd week at the plate. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

One of the most comment complaints about modern baseball is that it’s getting too static. There are certain fans that feel like too many strikeouts and walks are sapping energy from the game and that the excitement happens when the ball is put in play.

Those fans would not have liked Granderson’s week. Prior to leaving Friday’s game with hamstring tightness, the veteran outfielder came to the plate 22 times. Here’s a list of his outcomes from most common to least common:

Strikeout: 9

Walk: 7

Hit by Pitch: 2

Double: 1

Single: 1

Flyout: 1

Groundout: 1

All of that resulted in a truly bizarre .154/.500/.231 line. That’s not exactly pretty, but if you’re getting on base half the time it’s hard to say you’re not doing your job.

The return of the Marcus Stroman cutter

Marcus Stroman unleashed his cutter with promising results on Wednesday. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Stroman had by far the best start on his season. He went seven innings, allowed just two runs and struck out five against a single walk. While it came in a losing effort, it was an encouraging sign that the Blue Jays’ starter is rounding back into form. The adjustment he made in the outing was returning to his cutter in a big way.

Prior to Wednesday, Stroman had thrown four cutters all season. Against the Twins he went to the pitch 31 times:

Via Brooks Baseball

The cutter has rarely been a go-to offering for Stroman, or his most effective weapon, but there’s something to be said for having such a diverse repertoire that you can pick a virtually-unused pitch off the shelf and use it to drive a quality start.

